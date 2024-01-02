Wanted suspects arrested during SAPS operations

Durban — More than 2 900 people including more than 600 wanted suspects were arrested during integrated multidisciplinary operations by police in Gauteng at the weekend. Spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi explained that operations were conducted simultaneously in all five districts in Gauteng – Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, West Rand and Sedibeng – with the one in Johannesburg District led by the National Commissioner of SAPS, General Fannie Masemola and Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela accompanied by the MEC of Community Safety Faith Mazibuko.

“Gauteng police together with other law enforcement agencies were out in full force to ensure that the public of Gauteng are and feel safe during the New Year's Eve celebrations and beyond as they intensify crime prevention duties and visibility across the province.” On December 30, a search and seizure operation was conducted in Johannesburg Central and it led to the recovery of counterfeit goods to the value of R7 million. Picture: SAPS The operations resulted in the arrest of more than 2 900 people, including 688 wanted suspects, who were arrested by the detectives during their tracing operations. “The suspects were charged with various crimes such as possession of unlicensed and illegal firearms, drunk and driving, dealing in drugs, possession of suspected stolen property, murder, rape, sexual offences, and undocumented persons amongst others. Dangerous weapons, drugs, liquor, firearms, ammunition, copper cables, and illicit cigarettes were also seized,” said Nevhuhulwi.

On December 30, a search-and-seizure operation was conducted in Johannesburg Central. It led to the recovery of counterfeit goods to the value of R7 million. "The operation also saw the police claiming back the streets of Hillbrow which in the past years has been infamous for reckless and lawlessness during the New Year's Eve celebrations. Some of the arrested suspects were released after paying fines while the others are expected to appear before various Magistrates' Courts within Gauteng from Tuesday, January 2, 2024." Meanwhile, in Limpopo, a multi-disciplinary approach to crime fighting as part of heightened Safer Festive Season operations saw the arrest of 1 980 suspects, the recovery of 20 illegal firearms, and over 400 ammunition during operations conducted between December 25 and 30, 2023.