Warm up for Durban's Day of Yoga

Durban — Yoga has grown in leap and bounds in Durban and KwaZulu-Natal which will be explained in an official communiqué to the United Nations in New York to inform the world peacekeeping body of the growth and development. The yearly UN celebration in Durban is the brainchild of the World Peace Foundation’s president, businessman and philanthropist Ramlutchman. These were his words after announcing that a warm up session is being planned before the United Nations-certified celebration of the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Yoga (IDY) on Saturday, June 22, at the Durban Amphitheatre.

He said this year’s milestone promises to be bigger and brighter and the follow up - which launches across KwaZulu-Natal towns - is expected to contribute to the international awareness and participation of yoga locally. Enthusiasts came out in full force for the official launch of the 10 the International Day of Yoga at the Durban Jewish Club recently. Picture supplied He said more than 300 participants attended the 10th anniversary launch at the Durban Jewish Club, a landmark venue for the Jewish community and wider, interfaith and secular organisations and events. “The Local Organising Committee were pleased that we had launched this significant milestone at a venue that is also the home of the Holocaust Centre and its universal aim to promote peace and tolerance among the people of the world,” he said.

“On this momentous milestone of 10 years from its humble beginnings in 2014, we will send a message of support from the United Nations and share how this historical and ancient art of mental and physical fitness was gaining popularity and enjoying larger followings across our country’s culturally-diverse and non-racial communities,” Ramlutchman said. “The success of the launch augurs well for the major celebration in winter on the city’s Golden Mile. We are working with government and community stakeholders to ensure that thousands of men, women, youth and children will embrace yoga and practice this holistic mental and physical exercise as a way towards leading better lifestyles, promoting peace and living in harmony with other racial, religious and cultural groups,” he said. Enthusiasts came out in full force for the official launch of the 10 the International Day of Yoga at the Durban Jewish Club recently. Picture: Supplied Enthusiasts came out in full force for the official launch of the 10 the International Day of Yoga at the Durban Jewish Club recently. Picture: Supplied Enthusiasts came out in full force for the official launch of the 10 the International Day of Yoga at the Durban Jewish Club recently. Picture: Supplied Enthusiasts came out in full force for the official launch of the 10 the International Day of Yoga at the Durban Jewish Club recently. Picture: Supplied WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.