Warrant of arrest issued for porter who allegedly raped psychiatric patient at medical facility

Durban — A warrant of arrest has been issued for a man suspected of raping a psychiatric patient in KwaZulu-Natal. KZN police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that Port Shepstone Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS Unit) detectives are seeking assistance from community members in searching for a rape suspect, Xolani Milton Mbambo, 41, of Mtwalume area.

“Mbambo is wanted for the alleged rape of a 37-year-old psychiatric patient at a medical facility in Scottburgh on April 8, 2021,” Gwala said. “Reports indicated that Mbambo, who was working as a porter, was taking the victim to X-ray when he allegedly took her to another building’s basement and raped her.” Gwala said that a rape case was opened at Scottburgh police station and the docket was duly transferred to Port Shepstone FCS for further investigation.

“The suspect left the area when he heard the police were looking for him. His current whereabouts are unknown and a warrant of arrest was issued by the Port Shepstone Magistrate’s Court. “Anyone who may have information about the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact Captain Giani at 082 417 7069/ 039 688 7900 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.” Rape suspect Xolani Milton Mbambo, 41, of uMthwalume area. Picture: SAPS. Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident, Gwala said that detectives from Durban Central FCS Unit are making an appeal to members of the community for assistance with regard to the whereabouts of the man depicted in the attached identikit.

Detectives believe that he can assist in solving a rape case they are investigating. “It is alleged that on March 9, 2023, a 28-year-old woman was in her hotel room in uMhlanga when an unknown man entered and allegedly raped her. The suspect fled after the incident,” Gwala said. “We are appealing to anyone with information that can be of assistance in the investigation to contact Detective Constable Gugu Dludla at 061 375 4826 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111,” Gwala said.