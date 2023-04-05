WATCH: Armed liquor store robbers open fire on private security company before evading arrest in Durban

Durban — An unknown number of armed robbers managed to evade arrest after a shoot-out with a private security company following the robbery of a liquor store in the Sea Cow Lake area in Durban on Monday evening. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that an unknown number of robbers opened fire at their team members during a business robbery at a well-known liquor store in the Sea Cow Lake area.

Powell said that at about 6.30pm, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received a call from a client on Temple Road in the Sea Cow Lake area of a business robbery in progress at a well-known liquor store. Multiple armed response officers and members of their Special Operations Team were immediately dispatched. “Our team members arrived on the scene within minutes and saw the suspects exiting the store and as soon as the suspects noticed our team members they immediately opened fire.

“Our team members then returned fire and a shoot-out ensued. During the shoot-out, the suspects fled into nearby dense bush and an extensive search was conducted for the wanted armed suspects, who unfortunately managed to evade arrest,” Powell said. He added that none of their team members sustained any injuries during the shoot-out. “It was later established that an undisclosed amount of cash and other items of value had been stolen during the business robbery,” Powell said.

He said that the Greenwood Park SAPS were dispatched and arrived on the scene a short while later. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Greenwood Park police are investigating a case of business robbery and attempted murder which occurred on April 3 at Temple Road. “It is alleged that a business owner had locked his shop when he was approached by four armed men who reportedly pointed a firearm at him and demanded money. The suspects reportedly fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and a cellphone,” Netshiunda said.

“It is alleged that the suspects exchanged fire with security guards and there were no injuries reported.” Meanwhile, in an unrelated last Wednesday night, Powell said that around 7pm their Special Ops Team working together with the SAPS Phoenix Trio Crimes Unit spotted a Toyota Corolla on the R102 which had been involved in a business robbery at a well-known shopping mall in the KwaDukuza area, earlier on in the evening. Powell said that their Special Ops Team immediately responded and as soon as the suspects noticed their team members, they opened fire and started driving at high speed to get away. Their team members returned fire and a chase ensued.

"After a short chase, the suspects' vehicle came to a halt on Station Road in the Canelands area of Verulam, where the suspects exited the vehicle and a shoot-out ensued between the suspects and our team members. Two suspects were fatally wounded and a search for the outstanding suspects was conducted, but unfortunately, after an extensive search, the suspects managed to evade arrest." Powell said two illegal firearms were recovered at the scene, one handgun and one high-calibre rifle. Exhibits taken in the business robbery were also recovered.