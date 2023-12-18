WATCH: Baby rhino makes the sweetest sounds while ‘asking mom for milk’

Durban — The last few weeks have been nothing short of memorable for Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary, who have been watching over an orphaned rhino’s newborn calf. Since its birth, the wildlife sanctuary has been capturing unforgettable memories of Annie’s newborn, from its birth to its vocalisations.

This week, Care for Wild shared a short video clip of the newborn’s vocalisations as he asked his mom for milk and searched for her teats. “Annie is such a good mother, she lays and offers her teats to make it easy for him. Orphaned as a small calf, Annie was not raised by her mother, so to see these maternal instincts develop naturally is so beautiful and so special,” Care for Wild said. Days after the newborn’s birth, Care for Wild shared a moment captured by rhino monitors, where the newborn was suckling while its mom stood.

“Moments such as these continue to humble and amaze. What an honour to witness,” Care for Wild said. The sanctuary said that, unlike Annie, her newborn will never need a milk replacement formula, he will have her milk. Unlike her, he will not be raised in an orphanage, but will know her care and love. Unlike her, he will have his mother. “But exactly like his mom, he will be loved and protected by Care for Wild,” the sanctuary said.

The calf was born on December 1 and the birth was caught on video by rhino monitors. Her water broke at 5.07am, after which she walked up high into the mountain to find a quiet spot to deliver her baby. “Annie did so so well. It was not an easy birth. Annie’s calf is a big boy with even bigger feet!” Care for Wild said.