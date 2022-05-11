WATCH: Cheeky Mustang driver spins vehicle in the centre of the road in front of traffic cop vehicle in KZN

Durban - Imagine smoking up the road doing doughnuts in front of the police and driving away without any consequences. Hard to imagine? Not in Vryheid, a video recently posted on social media depicting exactly this has been met with mixed reactions.

In the video, which from comments seems to be shot in Vryheid, a bright orange Mustang drives out of a garage onto a road and begins to do doughnuts as a marked Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) approaches. The state car is forced to a dead stop in the centre of the road as the driver shows off his advanced driving skills spinning the car twice before driving off and stopping behind the RTI vehicle pulling two more doughnuts before driving off in the opposite direction. As the scene plays out the videographer exclaims that the driver; “that one is in serious trouble now”.

And as the driver continued spinning behind the RTI vehicle the videographer repeats his previous statement however the state vehicle drives off following the driver’s public display. A shocked bystander is heard saying, “what, they’re just leaving him”, just before the 30-second clip ends. Replying to comments to the effect that the officers were useless Thembinkosi Zulu said: “What is it that these officers should have done, what could have they done with someone who has blatantly disregarded the law in their full view on purpose doing it to attract attention, in the end the police would have been sworn at by you all had they arrested him.”

Sindy Dlamini wrote that people did not know what it was they wanted because there would have been an uproar had the driver been arrested. “People were going to talk saying the driver was not a criminal, the criminals were out there.” RTI spokesperson Zinhle Mngomezulu was sent the video and asked to comment on it.

