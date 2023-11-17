WATCH: Newborn rhino calf stumbles and falls while taking his first steps

Durban – A newborn rhino calf’s first steps and his search for milk from his mom was caught on video by Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary. Last week, Care for Wild first shared footage of the newborn’s first steps at the sanctuary.

It said that on November 9, at 1.35pm, rehabilitated and released rhino orphan Tana gave birth to her first calf. Rhino monitors suspected the birth was imminent as Tana had separated herself from her crash and isolated herself in a dense bush. “The delivery itself took only 6 minutes! It wasn't long before the baby was attempting to stand,” Care for Wild said.

“Incredible drone footage captured the precious first moments between mom and baby as she calmly tried to help him to his feet. Tana did so well; we are incredibly proud of her.” The sanctuary said the newborn rhino is the eighth calf born at Care for Wild. It said Tana was rescued in 2014 after poachers killed her mother. After extensive rehabilitation, she entered the rewilding and release programme in 2017 with her “best friend” Wyntir who gave birth to the sanctuary’s first calf in 2022.

“Having lost her own mother at only two months old, we are exceptionally proud of how well Tana is adjusting to motherhood,” Care for Wild said. On Wednesday this week, Care for Wild shared another video – this time rhino monitors captured footage of Tana’s calf searching for milk just hours after his birth. “Watch these precious moments as he starts to look for her teats and his first milk that contains the very important colostrum,” the sanctuary said.