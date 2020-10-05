WATCH: Ngobeni granted bail over R47m SAPS accommodation tender fraud

Durban – Former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni and Captain Ashwin Narainpershad have appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court in connection with an investigation into a R47 million tender for temporary police accommodation during the 2010 FIFA Soccer World Cup. Investigating Directorate spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Sindisiwe Twala, said the charges include multiple counts of corruption, while three of them face counts of fraud and forgery. Investigative Directorate prosecutor advocate Talita Louw said they did not oppose bail and Magistrate Vanitha Armu granted Ngobeni R20 000 bail and Narainpershad R10 000 bail. Bilal Malani represented Narainpershad, while Ravindra Maniklall represented Ngobeni.

Former KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Mmamonnye Ngobeni along co-accused Captain Ashwin Narainpersha. Picture: Zainul Dawood

On Friday, Durban businessman and former Jacob Zuma associate Thoshan Panday, appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court alongside Colonel Navin Madhoe.

In his court papers Friday to support his bail application, Panday submitted he owned “immovable assets and four cars” in Plettenberg Bay, but did not mention their monetary value.

He said he earned R20 000 a month that he used “to pay ordinary expenses”.

He further submitted that were he to not receive bail, “my children and family will suffer prejudice”.

Maniklall, who also represents Madhoe, said the case was an old one, dating back to 2010.

"It’s been going on for 10 years. He has still got to conduct his life but this has come 10 years too late,“ he said.

Panday and Madhoe were released on R100 000 and R10 000 bail, respectively.

The matter was postponed to November 11.

