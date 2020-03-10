WATCH: Outcry after smash-and-grabbers target motorist on Tollgate bridge

Durban - An attempted smash-and-grab - caught on dashcam footage - on the city's notorious Tollgate bridge in Berea has rung the alarm bells for motorists to be aware of their surroundings whilst driving.

On Monday at 5.45pm, a “beggar” attempted to shatter the driver’s side window of a Toyota Tazz.

The incident was caught on a dashcam, Durban bound, just a couple of meters away from Tollgate Bridge.

Luckily for the motorist, the man attempting to smash the window, was unsuccessful.

In the 14-second video clip, the Tazz can be seen stopping at a red light towards Tollgate Bridge. One man walks past the Tazz on the passenger side while the attacker repeatedly tries to smash the driver’s side window. After the driver moves forward, the attacker and the man who had walked past the Tazz on the passenger side repeatedly start bowing with their hands together towards the motorist.

At first it did not appear as if the two men were working together but when they apologised to the motorist, it seemed evident that they were in cahoots.

Here were some of the comments from the Facebook posts of the video:

Heather Roos: "This has been taken up with Umbilo SAPS and Umbilo CPF. Operations to be put in place".

Sash Naicker: "How many people report these incidents? SAPS wouldn't know to police the area if there aren't any reports. Thoughts? I could be wrong".

Sandile B Sandy: "These are plain criminals maybe from Mayville not the usual halfnaked 2 who are always there. This needs to be dealt with as fast as possible".

For the longest time Tollgate Bridge has been a concern for motorists, pedestrians, councillor, police, Community Policing Forums (CPF) and neighbourhood watches.

Just last month, Berea Crime Watch issued a warning for motorists to not support the beggars because they were the smash-and-grabbers. They are not disabled.

It has been said that traffic was slow moving on Tollgate Bridge so criminals took a chance.

CPFs and councillors have repeatedly warned motorists not to leave their valuables visible when driving, not only on Tollgate Bridge but everywhere.

Daily News