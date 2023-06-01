WATCH: Rescued rhino calf finds comfort with other orphans

Durban – The new rhino calf orphan that is being rehabilitated at Care for Wild Sanctuary has found solace in the company of other rhino orphans. Care for Wild Sanctuary, a non-profit rescue, rehabilitation and rewilding organisation, said that on Sunday, May 21, it received a call from Timbavati Private Nature Reserve to assist with the rescue of a young rhino calf who had been seen wandering alone, pursued by a relentless clan of hyenas. The hyenas had already injured the calf, biting at its tail and face.

Care for Wild said veterinarian Dr Ben Muller took to the skies with helicopter pilot Gerry McDonald to dart the calf, which was being monitored and protected from the hyenas by Timbavati rangers. Dr Hayden Cuthill and Louis van Wyk of @wildlifevets.com_sa joined veterinarian Dr Gunther Novak to support the ground team. “The young bull calf, estimated to be around 16–18 months old, received emergency first aid treatment at the scene before being loaded safely into the transport crate ready for the three-and-a-half hour journey back to Care for Wild. The calf arrived safely at Care for Wild late last night (May 21) where the Care for Wild team and veterinarian Dr Chris Smith were waiting to receive him,” the organisation said. It thanked all the teams involved for their unwavering dedication and commitment to saving the calf, whose mother had been killed by poachers.

“The calf received emergency treatment at the rescue site and spent a further 48 hours at Care for Wild being stabilised,” Care for Wild said. “He has now undergone further veterinary treatment to treat the bite wounds. He is still very vulnerable at this stage but is progressing well under the care of the team.”

The organisation said: “The role that the other orphans play in these early rehabilitation days should never be underestimated. The calves relax almost immediately, they stop searching and calling for their moms, they sleep deeply, and they feel safe. “Although we see it time and time again, the empathy and compassion between the orphans can take your breath away. An unspoken connection to a devastating past. A gentleness and awareness. A reassuring call and comforting head touch.” Care for Wild said that orphaned rhino, Dianna, once again left them speechless as they introduced the newest orphan to her and Solana, another orphan.

It said that it seems as though Dianna might be teaching Solana as both rhinos calmly walked to the new arrival, slowly moved around to smell him, gently greeted him and gave him the rhino love that he has been searching for since he lost his mom. It said that the newest orphan had a long road of recovery ahead but he had found his new family. Care for Wild thanked its supporters from all over the world who donated towards the calf’s care.