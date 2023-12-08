WATCH: Rhino calf’s ears dance while he's slurping up milk from his mom

Durban — A few days after a rhino calf’s birth and first vocalisations were captured on video, the rhino suckling loudly while nursing from its mom was also videoed. On Tuesday, Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary said: “Stunning moment captured by rhino monitors as Annie’s baby suckles. Moments such as these continue to humble and amaze. What an honour to witness.”

“Unlike his mom, Annie’s little baby will never need a milk replacement formula, he will have his mother’s milk. Unlike his mom, he will not be raised in an orphanage, he will know her care and love. Unlike his mom, he will have his mother. “But exactly like his mom, he will be loved and protected by Care for Wild,” the sanctuary said. On Sunday afternoon, Care for Wild shared the news that orphan Annie gave birth to her first calf.

The sanctuary said Annie safely delivered her first calf. Her due date was unknown and there were a few false alarms. However, she began isolating herself from her friends but rhino monitors watched her closely for the last few weeks. Annie is a small female and there were concerns that the birth might present complications.

Her water broke at 5.07am on Friday after which she walked up high into the mountain to find a quiet spot to deliver her calf. As soon as the calf could walk, Annie brought him to her guards to show them. Like other orphan mothers, Annie was not raised by her mom, they were never shown how to be moms.