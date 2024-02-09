Durban — Not only are they a force to be reckoned with on the field but Durban’s Super Giants’ (DSG) social media pages are just as lit and they showcased this with a hilarious re-enactment of one of Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s most iconic scenes. Brooklyn Nine-Nine was an American police comedy series that ran for eight seasons for eight years. The sitcom also has a list of awards and nominations.

Recently, some of the cricketers re-enacted the ‘I Want It That Way’ scene. On Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s YouTube page, the scene clip posted on October 11, 2018, has been watched more than 37 million times. In the scene, Detective Jake Peralta, played by Andy Samberg, asks suspects standing in a line-up to sing ‘I Want It That Way’ by Backstreet Boys because the witness remembered that her brother’s killer was singing along to the music at the bar, which happened to be that song.

That was how the witness was going to be able to identify the killer because she was hiding in a bathroom stall during the murder. In the DSG version, the line-up is made up of DSG cricketers and features a surprise appearance by captain, Keshav Maharaj.

The suspects are: Tony de Zorzi Keemo Paul Dwaine Pretorius Naveen-ul-Haq Murid Matthew Breetzke But the caption: “Chills, literal chills”, is what Peralta says at the end of the performance. Chills, literal chills 😂💙



Wait for the special appearance 😉

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is one of the favourite shows within DSG’s marketing team and they have seen the scene countless times. “We had discussed this idea within the larger team that we’d try to recreate this when we got the chance. It was on the telly one of the evenings, and we decided to go for it the next day!” DSG said. Some of the cricketers featured in the clip are Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans and a couple were picked based on their personalities.