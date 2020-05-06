WATCH: Sassa child support grant beneficiaries celebrate added Covid-19 funds

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Grant beneficiaries celebrated after seeing that Covid-19 additional funding had been paid out as per the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa. With the extension of the national lock down due to Covid-19 Ramaphosa announced that child support grant beneficiaries will receive an extra R300 in May and from June to October they will receive an additional R500 each month. All other grant beneficiaries will receive an extra R250 per month for the next six months. Sassa also clarified that R300 per child will be added to child support grants in May only, making it R740 per child. From June until October 2020 this grant will go back to R440 per child but each caregiver will get an additional R500 regardless of the number of children they receive a grant for.

Today, a video that was shared on facebook showed women lined up inside what is said to be a mall in uMlazi, south of Durban.

Loud screams as one woman coming from the ATM ran out holding R100 notes in her hand. She then waves the notes in the air.

Another woman is then seen on her knees with R100 notes around her. She takes the money and hold it against her body.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video On Wednesday scenes of jubilation were caught on camera in Umlazi as those collecting their SASSA child support grants celebrated getting the additional money as announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Video: Supplied





Some grantees then took to social media to post screenshots of their account balances. Some had over R7000.

Old-age pension and disability grants were available for collection from Monday with all other grant types, the money will be available from Wednesday onwards.

Due to a payment system glitch, some beneficiaries were not been able to access their grants until 3pm on Monday.In a statement Sassa said it had identified and resolved the glitch.

Funds were released to beneficiaries accounts.

The agency also apologised to all beneficiaries for the inconvenience caused and encouraged beneficiaries who have queries to call the Sassa customer care centre on 033-846-3400 or 0800-601011.

It said clients using South African Post Office/Sassa cards can go to their nearest post office to get their grant, as manual payments can be made at these outlets.

Daily News