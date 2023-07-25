WATCH: ‘This baby rhino has to be the noisiest eater in the world’

The Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary closed on Sunday with the cutest video, dubbing a baby rhino as the noisiest eater in the world. Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary said that this baby rhino must be the world’s noisiest eater.

Baby Cruiser was captured in a 19-second clip while loudly slapping food around his little mouth. “Little Cruiser is now nearly two months old but he is growing very quickly and is already investigating solids! His mom Sibeva might still need to show him how to chew with his mouth closed though… for now, we love, love watching this adorable baby experience life and learn all about the world,” Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary said. In the video, Cruiser believed to be next to his mom, slaps food around his mouth, chewing with his mouth open and then stares directly into the camera.

Meanwhile, with World Ranger Day being commemorated on Monday, July 31, Care for Wild Rhino said that the K9 Unit plays a crucial role in securing rhinos and wildlife in the protected area. Trained in tracking, detection and apprehension, they work alongside the Mounted Unit, patrolling fence lines and access points. “Our K9 handlers build very strong bonds with the dogs, who are selected for their intelligence and suitability for challenging terrain. We heavily invest in their training and well-being to ensure they remain at the forefront of safeguarding wildlife in the region,” Care for Wild Rhino said.

“Health is a top priority, and we provide routine veterinary care and exceptional diets to keep them in peak condition. When not on duty, these K9s receive a whole lot of love from their handlers and the volunteers, who always welcome the opportunity to groom these stunning dogs.” Some of the dogs from their K9 Unit are Alpha, Loony, Reaper, Cooper and Fire. Care for Wild Rhino’s K9 Unit plays a crucial role in its anti-poaching efforts.

You can help support the four-legged rangers on World Ranger Day. World Ranger Day Fund-raiser: https://www.facebook.com/donate/596081602694047/