WATCH: Traffic starts to flow after uMhlanga taxi blockage

Durban — Police and private security companies are monitoring the situation in uMhlanga after minibus taxis blocked roads leading to the central business district. Brewing tensions between taxi operators and the eThekwini municipality over parking space for taxi operators in the uMhlanga business district near the newly built multi-billion rand Oceans Mall reached fever pitch on Tuesday when an area that had previously been used by the operators to park their vehicles was cordoned off with concrete barriers.

Taxi operators have for years complained about the lack of space to rank their vehicles in uMhlanga. Things have only gotten worse with the new Oceans Mall development and an increase in the number of people visiting the precinct. Marshall Security’s Andreas Mathios said the situation had been sorted out and was under control. “The taxi associations have now started moving their taxis,” Mathios said.

He said that metro police, public order policing and other emergency services including Marshall Security are on the scene and are monitoring the situation. “Traffic is starting to flow normally but there will be a backlog of traffic right up into the 4pm peak hour period. So we’re asking members of the public to please remain calm as the authorities start clearing up the area where the blockade had taken place,” Mathios said. Earlier, Mathios said that three rival taxi associations were in consultation with members of law enforcement on the scene. The area was calm but tense.

He asked the public to stay away from the area. KZN VIP Protection Services spokesperson Gareth Naidoo said that uMhlanga near Oceans Mall had come to a standstill after armed taxi operators blocked off roads in the vicinity of the M4 Highway and Lighthouse Road. Business premises were also blocked and staff were panicking because they could not leave their workplace. Naidoo said traffic was diverted by the KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board circle in uMhlanga for the safety of motorists.

“We have also received information that staff members are unable to leave work as taxis have blocked the entrance and exit out of certain places,” Naidoo said. “We are urging motorists to find other routes to get home and avoid that area. It is alleged that the taxis will only be moved after their requests are met in the presence of local law enforcement.” Naidoo said KZN VIP and other security service providers were at the scene to back up law enforcement agencies if needed.

Rival taxi associations were in consultation with members of law enforcement after blocking access into the uMhlanga central business district on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Facebook Blue Security issued a community alert indicating they were monitoring the uMhlanga protest action. The alert read: "We're closely monitoring the ongoing taxi strike in uMhlanga. Your safety is our priority. Our team is on high alert and ready to act swiftly if needed. We're in constant communication with local authorities."