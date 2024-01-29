WATCH: Vehicle theft suspect arrested after crashing into wall

Durban — One person was arrested after suspects crashed a stolen vehicle into a wall while fleeing from law enforcement. Two vehicles were spotted being driven recklessly before a high-speed chase ensued.

Briefly stating what happened, PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy said that the PT Alarms Durban ambassador was alerted to a stolen Toyota Fortuner. He said the Fortuner was taken in the Glenwood area and the suspects were being chased by a security company. A second vehicle, a Toyota Starlet, with another three suspects, was also pursued by the security company. Govindasamy said the Fortuner crashed into a wall on Sarnia Road.

“The suspect tried to flee the scene but was successfully apprehended by the PT Alarms Durban ambassador and crew,” Govindasamy said. The driver of a Toyota Fortuner lost control and collided with the wall of a business premises on Sarnia Road. Picture: Marshall Security Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at about 11.20am on Saturday, while on routine patrol in the Morningside and Glenwood area, members of their Special Operations Team spotted two vehicles, a Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Starlet, driving recklessly on Bartle Road. “The vehicles exhibited complete disregard for other road users, running red lights, ignoring stop signs and driving contraflow,” Powell said.

He said the team acted on the suspicious behaviour and immediately began to pursue both vehicles. “Upon realising they were being followed, the occupants of the Toyota Starlet began shooting at our team members and immediately started to flee at high speed,” Powell said. “During the pursuit, the Toyota Fortuner lost control and collided with the wall of a business premises on Sarnia Road. Our team members continued to chase the Toyota Starlet but after an intense chase, the suspects unfortunately managed to evade arrest.

“Returning to the scene of the crash, our team members managed to apprehend a suspect who was hiding within the business premises. It was later then established that the Toyota Fortuner had been stolen in the Umbilo area, and the Toyota Starlet was identified as the vehicle used by the suspects in the commission of crime,” Powell said. The driver of a Toyota Fortuner lost control and collided with the wall of a business premises on Sarnia Road. Picture: Marshall Security He said the suspect and the stolen vehicle were taken to Umbilo SAPS for further investigation and processing. “A special thank you goes out to Tracker SA, Umbilo SAPS and other private security companies for their quick assistance and response,” Powell added.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a case of theft of a motor vehicle is being investigated by Umbilo SAPS. “A 38-year-old suspect was arrested. He will appear in court next week,” Gwala said. The driver of a Toyota Fortuner lost control and collided with the wall of a business premises on Sarnia Road. Picture: Marshall Security