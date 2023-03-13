Water and sanitation minister appoints seven-member interim board at Umgeni Water

Durban — Umgeni Water said governance at the utility had been strengthened after Department of Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu appointed an interim board at the entity. In a statement issued on Friday, Umgeni Water said an interim seven-member board had been appointed at Umgeni Water, to begin its tenure with immediate effect.

The interim board will serve until a new permanent board is appointed. “This will provide reassurance to investors and other stakeholders that governance oversight is intact and functioning effectively at Umgeni Water,” the entity said. Umgeni Water said the appointment of the interim board by Mchunu follows the dissolution of the previous board on Wednesday, March 8, in line with section 35(5) of the Water Services Act. In terms of this legislation, members of the boards of water services institutions are appointed by the minister of water and sanitation.

It said that interim board chairperson Mzimkulu Msiwa had extensive knowledge of the water sector and water services provision. He had served at Umgeni Water as general manager of operations, and later as its chief executive. He is currently the chairperson of the KwaZulu-Natal Planning Commission. Other members of the interim board are Sylvia Thandazile Mhlongo (deputy chairperson), Masaccha Khulekelwe Glynnis Mbonambi, Hlengiwe Patricia Majozi, Mfanuvelile James Twana Ndlovu, Sibusiso Wycliff Mkhize, and Advocate Lavandran Nanda Gopaul. Umgeni Water said that, in compliance with the JSE listings requirements, Umgeni Water had informed stakeholders about the changes communicated to it by the office of the minister of water and sanitation. The minister is the executive authority of Umgeni Water.