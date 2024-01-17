Water levels monitored in high-risk areas during KZN’s disruptive rains

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Disaster Management teams are monitoring water levels as heavy downpours continue in parts of the province.
This follows the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issuing an Orange Level 5 alert for disruptive rains in five districts along the coast: eThekwini Metro, Ilembe, King Cetshwayo, Ugu and uMkhanyakude Districts. The disruptive rains could lead to flooding and potential damage to households and infrastructure.
KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said the KZN Provincial Disaster Management teams are closely monitoring the water levels in areas that have been identified as high-risk, as heavy downpours continue in different areas along the coast of the province.
“We have activated the Joint Operation Cluster, which includes law enforcement agencies, emergency teams and search and rescue teams. As a precautionary measure, some roads may be temporarily closed due to flooding, to prevent accidents. We urge motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads,” Mngadi said.
“Our teams have identified high-risk areas, and we urge communities to co-operate with the teams in case evacuation becomes necessary. Residents living in low-lying areas and those along riverbanks are advised to move their valuables, including livestock, to higher ground.
“We have opened public facilities such as sports centres and community halls as safe havens for those who may need them. We urge communities to monitor the weather constantly before travelling to avoid crossing flooded bridges. Pedestrians must also refrain from attempting to cross swollen streams and rivers where the water is above the ankle,” advised Mngadi.
He urged residents in need of help to contact their nearby disaster management centre using the following numbers:
- eThekwini Metro: 031 361 0000
- Ugu District: 066 2846 752
- Ilembe: 032 437 9371/1
- uMkhanyakude District: 080 011 7770
- uThukela District 086 010 4257
- Amajuba 034 3297200
- Harry Gwala 039 834 0070
- King Cetshwayo 086 100 3473/ 035787 26 98
- Zululand District 035 870 1128/1130
Expected impacts:
- Widespread and disruptive rainfall: Significant rainfall accumulation is forecast, leading to potential flooding of low-lying areas, roads, and bridges.
- Flash flooding: Localised flash flooding is possible, posing a threat to informal settlements and communities near rivers and streams.
- Strong winds: Strong winds could accompany the rainfall, causing damage to infrastructure and trees.
What to do:
- Stay informed: Regularly monitor weather updates from the SAWS or trustworthy news sources.
- Prepare for flooding: Clear drainage channels around your property and move valuables to higher ground if necessary.
- Do not cross flooded roads or waterways: Never attempt to cross flooded roads or swollen rivers and streams.
- Secure loose objects: Secure outdoor furniture and other objects that could become hazardous in strong winds.
- Be ready to evacuate: If you live in a low-lying area or near a river, be prepared to evacuate if necessary.
- Have an emergency kit on hand: Ensure you have an emergency kit stocked with essential supplies, including food, water, first-aid and medication.
- Stay safe: We urge all residents in the affected areas to take precautions and prioritise their safety.
