Water levels monitored in high-risk areas during KZN’s disruptive rains

This follows the South African Weather Service (SAWS) issuing an Orange Level 5 alert for disruptive rains in five districts along the coast: eThekwini Metro, Ilembe, King Cetshwayo, Ugu and uMkhanyakude Districts. The disruptive rains could lead to flooding and potential damage to households and infrastructure.

KZN Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs spokesperson Siboniso Mngadi said the KZN Provincial Disaster Management teams are closely monitoring the water levels in areas that have been identified as high-risk, as heavy downpours continue in different areas along the coast of the province.

“We have activated the Joint Operation Cluster, which includes law enforcement agencies, emergency teams and search and rescue teams. As a precautionary measure, some roads may be temporarily closed due to flooding, to prevent accidents. We urge motorists to exercise extreme caution on the roads,” Mngadi said.

“Our teams have identified high-risk areas, and we urge communities to co-operate with the teams in case evacuation becomes necessary. Residents living in low-lying areas and those along riverbanks are advised to move their valuables, including livestock, to higher ground.