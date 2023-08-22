‘We want to see police lead marches against gender-based violence’

Durban — While the State will oppose bail for the sergeant accused of killing his girlfriend who was pregnant with triplets, KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza said she wanted to see police lead marches against gender-based violence. Last week Busisiwe Ngcobo was found dead a day before she was due to give birth to her triplets.

Mbuyiseni Christopher Gema, 48, made a brief court appearance in connection with the murder. He applied for legal aid to represent him in the case, the department said. The court gallery was packed to capacity, with women from the victim’s area wanting a glimpse of the suspect. Ubuhlebezwe Local Municipality mayor, councillor Thobile Ngubo, and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma Local Municipality mayor, councillor Sindi Msomi, were among those who joined Khoza to support the victim’s family.

National Prosecuting Authority KZN spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said that SAPS Sergeant Mbuyiseni Gema appeared in the Ixopo Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of murder. Ramkisson-Kara said Gema is alleged to have killed Busisiwe Mathembi Ngcobo earlier this month in the eHlanzeni area. Ngcobo was heavily pregnant with triplets at the time. “The case was remanded to August 25, 2023, for a formal bail application. The State will oppose the application,” Ramkisson-Kara said.

Addressing community members protesting outside the Ixopo Magistrate’s Court on Monday when the sergeant appeared in court, Khoza called on men and police to lead from the front to expose those involved in gender-based violence. “We are very happy with the collaborative effort between the public and law enforcement agencies in apprehending the suspect. We cannot afford to see women continue to be killed like this,” she said. Khoza said: “As women in the Harry Gwala Region we are in much pain about what happened, but we believe that justice will take its course. We want to see this man rot in prison.”

Khoza said she wanted to see police lead marches against gender-based violence. “Police must also clean their reputation when one of their own, who is supposed to protect women, is being accused of killing. As a society we need to reject those who abuse women and children,” Khoza said. She also pleaded with the communities to continue supporting the victim’s family as Gema will reappear for bail on Friday.