Well wishes for Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi after his hospitalisation

Durban — After news broke that Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi has been hospitalised, ActionSA and the Democratic Alliance have wished the eldest statesman well. ActionSA KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Zwakele Mncwango said: “ActionSA wishes the Traditional Prime Minister of the Zulu Monarch and Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) President, Emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, a speedy recovery following reports of his hospitalisation.”

Mncwango said that the IFP and His Royal Highness, Prince Mangosuthu, played a critical role in fighting for a democratic South Africa, and as we head towards the 2024 elections, their relationship with the IFP and Prince Mangosuthu is one that they respect and are proud of. He added that ActionSA was committed to collaborating to change the current status quo and free the people of South Africa at large and KZN from the clutches of a failed ANC government. “We send our sincere prayers and well wishes for a full recovery to uMntwana wakwaPhindangene, iNkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi,” Mncwango said.

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen said the DA extends its best wishes to His Royal Highness, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, having learned of his readmission to the hospital to heal after a minor procedure to relieve prolonged back pain. “We wish HRH a speedy and full recovery and stand in solidarity with his political home, the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), and the entire Zulu nation during this period of rest,” Steenhuisen said. “As a revered and respected leader of the Zulu people and a cherished and admired hero of both the struggle for South Africa’s freedom and the establishment of our democratic dispensation, HRH remains a poignant figure to our nation.”

He said that they look forward to leaning on HRH’s wisdom and experience for years to come as South Africa charters new waters in a national coalition government in 2024, where they are sure the IFP will play a critical role in delivering South Africa from three decades of ANC rule. He added that the IFP is a vital player in South Africa’s democracy today, thanks to the selfless work of His Royal Highness, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and the IFP across our nation. “On behalf of the entire DA, I send my warmest wishes for a quick recovery to a great statesman and a father of our nation, Prince Buthelezi,” Steenhuisen said.

On Monday, the Daily News reported that the Zulu nation’s traditional prime minister inkosi Mangosuthu Buthelezi had been hospitalised, reportedly in critical condition. However, the Prince of KwaPhindangene’s press officer and spokesperson, Liezl Van der Merwe, confirmed that Buthelezi had been hospitalised but denied that he was critically ill. “Prince Buthelezi was admitted for routine tests and treatment for prolonged back pain. He underwent a small procedure for back pain management. Although he was discharged, he, unfortunately, needed to be readmitted for further treatment and recovery,” read the statement.

Van der Merwe attributed the persistent back pain to the Prince’s age, adding that at almost 95 years old, his back was really troubling him. She said that the nation would be kept abreast as and when necessary. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.