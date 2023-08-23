Western and southern parts of South Africa had a colder June and July this winter

Durban — Although winter is not over yet, the South African Weather Service (Saws) has shared which parts of the country were colder in June and July. On its Facebook page, on Wednesday morning, asked how cold was winter 2023 across South Africa: “Well, observed maximum temperatures for June and July indicate that the western and southern parts of the country had a colder June and July – including parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape – than average,” the Saws said.

It said that some areas were 2°C lower than average. “So far, without August temperatures, the southern and western parts had a colder 2023 winter season than normal,” the Saws said. “June’s maximums were warmer than average over the central, eastern and north-eastern parts of South Africa while the month of July was slightly colder to near normal over parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal.”

The Saws said that parts of Limpopo were 3-4°C warmer than average during June. “The month of August is not yet finished, but current temperatures over the north-eastern parts of the country are already above normal. Seasonal forecasts indicate a warmer-than-normal spring and summer season for many parts of South Africa,” the Saws said. The weather service added that the Southern Hemisphere winter is almost at its end. Meteorological spring will be on September 1, 2023.

“Warmer temperatures are already observed across the north-eastern and eastern interior of South Africa,” the Saws said. Reacting to the post, Angela Cuthbert said that apart from the occasional cold spell, winter in Durban has been extremely pleasant. “Dreading summer!”

Stefan Andrzejewski said: “July was the coldest month we have had for many years in the Western Cape.” Tlhapa Thamo Seshabo said: “What about the chemtrails that are blocking the sun? Am asking myself how it could be allowed for such to be done to the human race. But it's going to be a monsoon summer.” Emile van Rooyen said: “Looking at what's happening in the Northern Hemisphere, we should brace ourselves for extreme heat this summer. Heat records over Europe and the US were broken on a weekly basis. With a medium to strong #ElNino looming, rain is also going to be in short supply.”

Edwin Mavuso said: "Can't wait for rain. "Excluding the horrible lightning/horrible winds and golf-sized hail."