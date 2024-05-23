Westville Griffins spread their wings at the death, salvaging a draw

Durban — Westville Griffins scored in the last minute to secure a memorable draw in a high-scoring encounter. The hosts welcomed King Edward School (KES) from Johannesburg and clashed in 20 rugby fixtures, which concluded in a thrilling 36-36 between their respective first XVs. Westville First XV coach Njabulo Zulu said: “I thought it was a good game between two good sides and we knew their flyhalf was going to be a major threat as he has a big boot. In the first half, we didn’t kick well enough and we didn’t execute our plans. We gave them too much ball and territory.”

He said his side played off too many scraps and was not creating enough. “In the second half, we were a lot better and constructive in our play. “Our defence was good, but two of their tries came from chip kicks and a favourable bounce of the ball led to them scoring.

“I think we even managed to eclipse their physicality, despite them being a big side. We also had opportunities to win the game.” Westville Griffins’ inside centre Blake Allbon tackles opposition. PICTURE: SUPPLIED Zulu gave special praise to flyhalf Jadewill Koopman, for his sensational break that set up the equalising try. “Our next game is against Hilton College – a very methodical side – and we need to deal with their kicking game. We’re excited and we see it as a semi-final.”

He said his side had many pupils present at the KwaZulu-Natal school rugby trials for the upcoming provincial rugby weeks. Three Griffins made the final Sharks U18A Craven Week side: captain Chris Cloete, Jadrian Afrikaner and Zekhethelo Siyaya. Four made the U17A Academy Week: Lwandile Simelane, Jadewill Koopman, Bandile Mncwango and Liam Simpkins. Zulu added: “We are happy with where our programme is. Yes, we’d like to have more involvement in these sides, but that’s not always possible.”

Cloete shared his thoughts on the season: “It could be described as a good season despite a few losses along the way. The first games weren’t really a true reflection of what we can do as a side. Towards the end of the season, we began to find ourselves and now are ending on a high note. The end of the season can really change the way we see it, so we hope to carry on with the momentum and end on a high.” The Griffins had a total of 16 representatives selected for the various rugby weeks: U18A Craven Week: Chris Cloete, Jadrian Afrikaner and Zekhethelo Siyaya

U17A Academy Week: Lwandile Simelane, Jadewill Koopman, Bandile Mncwango, Liam Simpkins U17B Rhino Week: Lebo Theko, Sean McGough, David Humphries U16A Grant Khomo Week: Lwandile Mlaba, Luxolo Sonkononkono

U15 Rhino Week: Lisa Sijadu, Amukela Nkosi U15B: Rorke Strike, Levi Allan WBHS’ Dusty Noble, Njabulo Zulu and Zander Erasmus were named U18A Craven Week head coach, assistant coach and strength and conditioning coaches respectively. Nhlanhla Bulose was named U17B Rhino Week assistant coach.