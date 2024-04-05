Durban — Two hitmen charged with 15 murders appeared in the Durban High Court where two families of their murder victims sat in the gallery, on Thursday. The families of Overport businessman Zeyn Moideen who was shot and killed on Brickfield Road in 2022, as well as that of Brendan Thandroyen, his daughter Bianca Afrika, and his brother Craig Thandroyen who were shot and killed on Mazeppa Road in the Point area, make it a point of attending the men’s court appearances hoping to one day have the answers they want.

Brendon and Craig died instantly while Afrika who was a matric pupil at Northlands Girls’ High School died later that day after being rushed to hospital. The alleged hitmen also face two attempted murder charges as two other people including Craig's 13-year-old son survived the shooting. They are also charged with the killing of Moideen’s neighbour Shaheed Moodel just weeks before Moideen’s murder in what is thought to be a case of mistaken identity with the intended target being Moideen.

Shaheed’s family was also present in court on Thursday. Sbonelo “Madanon” Wiseman Shangase, 32, and Thalente Mkhize, 36 altogether face 28 counts, 15 of which are murders that include a mass shooting where six people were killed in Inanda in January 2022. “Ultimately we want to see the person who paid these men to kill in the dock with them. They were hired by someone.

“We will endeavour to come to every court appearance with the hope that along the way they will say something or some evidence will reveal the person who paid them,” said the families outside court. Four months after Moideen’s murder Reesin Perumal was arrested and allegedly confessed to police to paying for the hit. However, the charges against Perumal were dropped by the National Prosecuting Authority due to a lack of evidence. The court on Thursday was meant to hear the pre-trial conference of the two alleged hitmen, however, counsel for the accused, Sthembiso Nkatha, indicated that he was not ready to proceed.

He told the court that he needed further consultation time with the men to prepare. In January 2022 the two accused are alleged to have shot and killed six people in Amaoti in Inanda. Wandile Fanaphi, 17, Qhaphelani Mkhovu, 20, Mlondi Getane, 22, Mlondi Kunene, 25, Lindo Sphambo, 22 and Philip Hinsa were gunned down execution-style.

Fanaphi and Mkhovu had just begun their matric year, and Shangase and Mkhize face another attempted murder charge in relation to this shooting as one person survived. The matter was adjourned to May. On Monday the two men, along with Mcabangeleni Mkhize, 22, and Lunga Floyd Ngcobo, 31, will stand trial in the Durban Magistrate’s Court charged with the attempted murders of three Cato Manor police sergeants. The trial is set down to be heard in four days.