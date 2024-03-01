Who wanted AKA dead?

Durban — The burning question as to who was behind the hit on South African rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes was the murmur as five men accused of the killing made their first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. It has been made known by police that among those who were in the dock with their backs to a packed gallery was the person who put the team together. As was their commander who paid them after the job.

Speculation by the award-winning rapper’s father was that the true mastermind was not among these men. Lindokuhle Thabani Mkhwanazi, 30, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, 35, Siyanda Eddie Myeza, 21, Mziwethemba Harvey Gwabeni, 36 and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande, 29, face 10 counts, including two murders, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition and four attempted murders. According to the men’s charge sheet, Mkhwanazi is from Mtubatuba, Lindani Zenzele Ndimande is from Protea Glen in Soweto, Myeza is from L section Umlazi, Gwabeni is from Cowies Hill in Pinetown and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande is from Camperdown.

Lindani Zenzele Ndimande, Myeza and Lindokuhle Lindo Ndimande were arrested on Wednesday, while the other two were apprehended on Tuesday. The four charges of attempted murders are in relation to other people who had been around AKA on Florida Road in Windermere at the time of his assassination. AKA was brazenly gunned down last year along with his friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane, on Durban’s Florida Road last year.

The case was postponed to March 6 for bail verification. March 14, 18, 19 and 27 were set aside for purposes of bail. The court was of the opinion that the bail application would not be completed in one day. A total of seven people have been arrested for the murder of AKA and Tibz, with two of the suspects in custody in eSwatini awaiting extradition. Speaking while the court was on a short adjournment, AKA’s father, Tony Forbes, said that from what he understood, the co-ordinator of the hit received a sum of money and he shared it with six other people.

Both Minister of Police Bheki Cele and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, as well as AKA's father, Tony Forbes, were in court on Thursday when five accused appeared, charged with the rapper's murder. "Where did that money come from? If it came through the banking system then the police should be able to pick up the trail and continue their investigation from there. Is this the true mastermind in the dock? My gut feeling says no, but I'm speculating." He said that the rapper's daughter, Kairo, was still struggling with the loss of her father, adding that she did not really understand the current developments in the investigation. "On Saturday, we were informed that two people were arrested and we are here today, I am cautiously optimistic. With the seven suspects in custody and the beginning of court proceedings, it is the start of the next phase. "It doesn't represent that we are there; it's really the start to get closer to the truth to find out who is really behind all of this," said Forbes.

“It doesn’t represent that we are there; it’s really the start to get closer to the truth to find out who is really behind all of this,” said Forbes. Minister of Police Bheki Cele and provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi were in attendance at the men’s court appearance. They refused to be drawn into questions concerning the monetary value around the hit. “We have got everyone, including the person who put the team together, and their commander who paid them after the job; he is in the box. How much they were paid will be divulged during the court process as the evidence unfolds,” said Mkhwanazi.

Cele said: “The law will take its course until the end and we will know what really happened and why this had to happen. The fruits of the investigation as they unfold in the court process will tell us better what really happened.” On the extradition of the two outstanding accused, Cele said that they did speak to the Minister of Justice on Thursday, adding that they did not expect too many problems on the extradition matter. “From the side of the police, the relationship we have with eSwatini is good. We know the Minister of Police there who also happens to be the Vice-Prime Minister, so we are in touch.

“We don't expect a lot of resistance. While there can be twists and turns, we do hope that the extradition happens smoothly and quickly so that the case can reach its finality so that we know what really happened,” Cele added. Two State advocates are handling the case, Lawrence Gcaba and Elvis Gcweka. During court proceedings, Gcaba indicated that the State would be opposing the accused’s bail applications.

“With the eSwatini two, we are in the process of extraditing them to South Africa, the process of which is being discussed with their lawyer who is present in court. “The extradition process has been started and we have a maximum of 30 days to finalise it. It might take longer than two months,” he said. Gcaba asked that the matter be postponed for purposes of further investigation.