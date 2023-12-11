‘Wife tried to poison cop; then hired hitman’

Durban — A police detective testified in the uMlazi Magistrate’s Court that the wife of Durban metro cop Captain Zwelakhe Ntombela tried to buy poison from a farm to kill him. Investigating officer Sibusiso Ntshangase took the stand on Friday, during the bail application of Faith Nongcebo Ntombela.

The widow is accused of orchestrating the death of her husband. Her co-accused Sithembiso Khumalo is a school principal. Ntombela was shot dead in his home at uMlazi S section in May 2023.

Ntshangase told the court that Faith had been having an affair with the third accused in the matter, Khulani Cele. Cele is incarcerated at Ebongweni C-Max prison in Kokstad for murder. Cele, from KwaMaphumulo, is allegedly a dangerous hitman, who organises hitmen for criminals while he is in jail.

Ntshangase testified, “Accused number three (Cele) is the reason for everything that has happened.” Ntshangase told the court that Faith together with the hired hitman Mandlenkosi Mzo Ntombela went to a farm in KwaDukuza, north of Durban, to try to get poison to kill Captain Ntombela. “By the grace of God this plot was not successful because they both did not have permits to buy from a sugarcane farm,” explained Ntshangase.

Ntshangase said the plot to kill Captain Ntombela was discussed over the phone by Cele and Faith. Ntshangase told the court that it was agreed that Captain Ntombela was going to be shot and killed with his gun and his car, a red Suzuki, would be used. “Indeed the plan was executed. Two firearms of Captain Ntombela went missing,” Ntshangase said.

Ntshangase told the court that Captain Ntombela went to the store accompanied by his daughter to buy something for his wife Faith. When Captain Ntombela went to close the gate of their home, Faith refused for the daughter to go with him, Ntshangase said. He told the court that when gunshots were fired the daughter rushed outside, found her father lying in a pool of blood.

She screamed for help until the neighbours arrived. Ntshangase said the neighbours could not get the person who pulled the trigger as he scared them off with a gun. “At that time Faith just stood on the veranda,” said Ntshangase. Mandlenkosi was arrested and sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for killing Captain Ntombela. Ntshangase said during police investigations they found that the cartridges of the gun that was found next to Captain Ntombela’s body matched his gun.

Ntshangase said he nearly became a victim of Faith as he was the one who had the release of Captain Ntombela's funds at Metropolitan frozen. At that moment Faith, who is always relaxed and happy, looked angry and even stood up and sat down after just a few seconds, he told the court.