Win tickets to comedic production ‘Home Affairs’

Durban — After sold-out shows for Big Amma and Biggs Locked Down, The Bread, The Porridge and the Mix Masala, and Who’s the Boss?, Melanie Kisten brings you another slick dance and drama production titled Home Affairs – Who’s Fooling Who? It tells the story of love and infidelity in a wacky yet interesting way.

The story is based on two best friends, one of whom is bored in his marriage, the other who is a few cents short of a rand. They confide in each other about their unhappiness until one day one of them suddenly finds a way to cure his boredom but invites trouble into his life when he gets the idea of meeting a “hot babe” via social media. He is tricked into believing he can have his bread buttered on both sides by having found another relationship “outside his marriage” and having his friend always cover his tracks, only to find his perfect life is about to turn upside down when he discovers his wife also has hidden agendas.

This dynamic production is guaranteed to delight the young and old. Be prepared to laugh your socks off at the antics of two friends who are not good for each other, a wife who nags, an inquisitive neighbour, a manipulative fortune-teller, a girl who is lost, and a dance teacher who is found. Buckle up for a roller-coaster ride of emotions, suspense and betrayal. Embrace the music and enthral yourself in the high-energy, emotionally charged dance sequences by the dancers of MKDA. Feel the music, feel the story, feel the excitement, and fall in love all over again. The cast includes Melanie Kisten, Krishna Subrayan, Mayeshni Parsuram, Jordache Manganlal, Lyle D Chellan, Elaine Govender, Lucian Govender, Bhavanie Kisten and Kubeshan (Kyra Kiki) Naidoo.

Tickets are available from R150 via Computicket or contact 083 235 1207 for further details. Date: April 1 at 7pm at Suncoast The Globe. Five readers stand a chance to win TWO tickets to the show. To enter, SMS DNHome followed by your full name and email address to 33258. The competition closes on Thursday at 8am. SMSes are charged at R1.50. Terms and conditions apply.