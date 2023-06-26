Woman airlifted to hospital after falling off horse in southern Drakensberg

Durban – Four people were injured when they fell off their horses during a ride in the southern Drakensberg at the weekend. Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS) spokesperson Kate Bodmann said paramedics were called out by a local resort at 9.56am on Sunday.

Bodmann said that on arrival, UEMS paramedics that four people had been injured. “Three patients were assessed on scene and found to have sustained minor injuries. The fourth patient, a 50-year-old woman, was found to have sustained serious injuries,” Bodmann said. UEMS paramedics stabilised the woman and phoned Netcare 911 for assistance. Owing to the nature of the patient’s injuries and her condition, Netcare’s helicopter emergency medical service (HEMS) was contacted.

The woman was flown to a Pietermaritzburg hospital for treatment, Bodmann said. In 2022, UEMS paramedics were called out after a hiker fell and injured a leg along the Giant’s Cup Trail near the Mzimude River. UEMS paramedic Kate Quin, Mountain Rescue staff and Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife rangers walked out to the patient. The 56-year-old woman had sustained a serious fracture to her leg.

"The patient was placed on a specialised stretcher and moved to an appropriate landing zone for the Netcare 911 helicopter," Bodmann said. The patient was flown to a Pietermaritzburg hospital.