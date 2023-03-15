Woman airlifted to hospital after suspected black mamba snakebite

Durban — A woman has been bitten by a snake believed to be a black mamba in Ballito on the KwaZulu-Natal North Coast. IPSS Medical Rescue managing director Dylan Meyrick said IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics were on the scene where a woman had been bitten by a snake, presumed to be a black mamba in her home.

"The woman is in a critical condition, so a decision was made to activate AMS Medivac helicopter," Meyrick said. He said the woman would be airlifted to a suitable facility in Durban. In January a security officer was hospitalised after he was bitten by a snake while on the job.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said just after 9pm on (a) Monday night, Emer-G-Med paramedics responded to the Prospecton area for a security officer who was bitten by a snake while on patrol. “The man was treated and stabilised on scene before being taken to a nearby hospital for further care,” Van Reenen said at the time. He said the man was in a moderate condition.

Asked about the man and the description of the snake, Van Reenen said the information was very limited. Also in January, Durban snake catcher Nick Evans was called for a large number of black mambas in the greater Durban area. "Yet, despite all these mambas living among all these people, in a city famous for mambas, I did not record a single black mamba bite within the greater Durban area. A few in other parts of the province. However, that's not to say there were none.