Friday, June 2, 2023

Woman buys ball python for R1 000, turns out to be a southern African python

This southern African python was sold illegally at a market for R1 000 as a ball python. These are protected species and may not be kept or sold without the relevant permits. Picture: FreeMe Wildlife

Published 1h ago

Durban — A woman who believed she was buying a ball python for R1 000 was surprised when she found a southern African python instead.

According to FreeMe Wildlife, a non-profit organisation rehabilitation and release facility, they have had a number of snakes recently and among them a male southern African python.

“Sold as a ‘ball python’ at a market to a lady for R1 000, she got home, opened the bag, only to realise she had illegally purchased a southern African python, which is a protected species,” FreeMe Wildlife said.

The organisation thanked Pieter for helping the woman bring the snake to FreeMe Wildlife.

“After a full check-up, the snake has the all-clear and we will work with our conservation authorities in selecting a suitable release site for this beautiful reptile,” FreeMe Wildlife said.

It said that southern African pythons are a protected species and may not be kept or sold without the relevant permits.

Layla, a FreeMe Wildlife volunteer, helps hold the snake while the rest of the team do a full check to see if the reptile has any injuries. Fortunately, this snake is healthy and in good condition. Picture: FreeMe Wildlife

Meanwhile, in an unrelated incident earlier this month, the National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) removed an illegally kept southern African python in the North West.

The NSPCA said that its Special Projects Unit received a tipoff about a man who was illegally keeping a southern African python - which is an indigenous species of snake in South Africa that may not be kept without a permit.

It said that together with Crime Intelligence, the SAPS Stock Theft Unit, and an officer from Nature Conservation, the NSPCA travelled to the remote village of Matsheng near Taung to investigate further.

“The snake was found confined to a sack, with no access to drinking water, and completely deprived of the five freedoms of animals,” the NSPCA said.

It said that NSPCA Inspector Kgakgamatso Moseki worked diligently and quickly to remove the snake, which was then taken to an NSPCA-accredited wildlife sanctuary to be assessed by a veterinarian.

The long slender tale indicating that this is a male, as opposed to the short stubby tail of a female. Now we work with our conservation authorities to get this snake responsibly back to the wild. Picture: FreeMe Wildlife

“The NSPCA will be laying charges for the manner in which the snake was kept, which clearly contravened the Animals Protection Act no 71 of 1962,” the NSPCA said.

“Poaching and the illegal trade and keeping of wildlife is a serious concern in our country, which has been on the increase over the past few years. Often, by the time authorities arrive, the animals are severely dehydrated, sick and/or injured as a result of the manner in which they were being kept and treated.”

The NSPCA plays an active role in combating the fight against this illegal industry and depends solely on the support of the public to fund its efforts to rescue animals such as this python.

The NSPCA removed an illegally kept southern African python in the remote village of Matsheng near Taung. Picture: NSPCA.

Daily News

Daily News

Thobeka Ngema
