Woman loses leg after being shot by a loan shark for R150 debt

Durban — A 40-year-old woman has lost her leg after allegedly being shot by a loan shark for a R150 debt. Joyce Zulu from Inanda in the Bhambayi area, who was the breadwinner for her family, is now handicapped. She said she was no longer able to provide for her family as she was still recovering at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital.

She said her leg had to be amputated because of the “severe” injury. “Everything is difficult for me right now, I am so hurt that my life will never be the same again. “I can’t do anything, my leg has been amputated, I am so heartbroken. I was admitted on May 3 and then my leg got amputated on May 4. I have been hospitalised ever since,” she said.

Zulu said she was the only person working in her family, as her husband had been sick since 2016 after suffering a stroke. She said she was on her way home from work when she was shot. This is the amputated leg of Joyce Zulu who was shot by a loan shark. Photo: Supplied “I was on my way from my work, when I was attacked by him (loan shark). “He demanded the R150 debt I was owing him. I paid him and still he took a gun out that was inside his umbrella.

“He forced me to go with him. I knelt down for prayer and screamed. He then shot in the air and said I must stop causing a scene and stand up to follow him. As I was following him he shot at me and ran away. That’s when my leg got injured,” she said. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Greenwood Park police had arrested a 34-year-old suspect for attempted murder. “The suspect was arrested following an incident where a 40-year-old woman was allegedly shot on May 3, at the corner of Effingham and North Coast roads.

“The victim was rushed to hospital for medical attention. The suspect appeared in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on May 15,” said Netshiunda. Zulu’s daughter, Nokulunga Zulu, said: “I really want justice for my mother. She and I were planning that I must further my studies and she would assist me financially. Now that dream is gone because my father is not working because he is not well. Everything is now on me as the elder sister. I need to come up with a plan to support my family.” When Netcare 911 medics arrived on the scene, they found the lady unresponsive on the floor, noting a large open wound as well as extensive blood loss. Picture: Netcare 911 WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.