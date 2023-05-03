Woman tells of journey going back to high school at 31 years

Durban — Being the joke of the town and not finding employment for more than 10 years drove Nobuhle Mpanza, 36, from Msasandla Reserve in KwaDlangezwa to return to school and attend Grade 11 at the age of 31 with the aim of furthering her studies. Last year Mpanza graduated with her Bachelor of Arts Dual Major and in April this year she graduated with a Postgraduate Certificate in Education (PGCE) at the University of Zululand and is now a qualified high school teacher.

Mpanza said after taking the decision to go back to school, children from her community assisted her to register at Sibhakuza High School in 2016 so that she could study in 2017. She said the school principal was surprised and thought the children were helping their mother register. “The principal said the school had taken a decision to no longer register adults, but he later contacted me in 2017 when the schools opened to tell me other teachers had decided to give me a chance to study,” said Mpanza.

Nobuhle Mpanza went back to Grade 11 in 2017 at the age of 31. Picture: supplied She said taking the decision of going back to high school posed a lot of hurdles and it inflicted self-doubt on her mental capabilities. “I was searching for a job at that time. The scarcity of job opportunities, as well as the fact that a lot of jobs in South Africa require at least matric, forced me to go back to school,” said Mpanza. “Going back to school was amazing because the warm welcome and support that I received from my former schoolmates and teachers was exceptional,” said Mpanza.

She said after spending a decade without glancing at a book, she found it hard to catch up with the high school syllabus and her mental health was slightly hit. "I struggled to keep up with what was being taught because it had been a long time since I had gone to school. Everything was new to me. "Neighbours used to laugh and gossip about me behind my back, saying I had started an impossible task and was wasting my time," said Mpanza.

“I would also clean the classroom if it was my group’s turn and the teachers would also give me a hiding if I did not finish my homework like the rest of the pupils,” said Mpanza. For Mpanza’s junior degree she was funded by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) but she had to pay for herself during the PGCE course. She said she chose teaching as a career with the hope that her story would encourage the youth to follow their dreams no matter what life threw at them.