Woman’s naked body recovered at Westbrook Beach

Durban — The naked body of a woman with injuries to her head was recovered at Westbrook Beach on Friday. The deceased has not yet been named.

IPSS Medical Rescue’s Samantha Meyrick said IPSS Search and Rescue, together with the Community Emergency Response Team, Tongaat SAPS, Umhlali SAPS, K9 search and rescue and Marshall Security responded to Westbrook Beach after receiving reports of a body that had been washed ashore. The body was recovered and handed over to Tongaat SAPS for further investigation. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Tongaat police have opened an inquest docket for investigation following the recovery of the body of a 47-year-old woman at Westbrook Beach on Friday.

“Circumstances around the incident are being investigated. The woman was found naked, with what looked like injuries to the right side of her head,” Netshiunda said. Tongaat SAPS opened an inquest docket for investigation following the recovery of the body of a 47-year-old woman at Westbrook Beach on Friday. Picture: IPSS Medical Rescue Meanwhile, Netshiunda said police in Verulam are investigating an inquest after the body of a man was recovered next to the R102 on Friday afternoon. “Police responded to reports of a body of a man who was found and upon arrival, police found the body of a man who was already in a decomposing state,” Netshiunda said.

Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) responded to Verulam where skeletal remains were found. Rusa spokesperson Prem Balram said the skeletal remains of a person dressed in blue jeans and a red T-shirt were discovered along the R102 northbound lane in Verulam. Police in Verulam are investigating an inquest after the body of a man was recovered next to the R102 on Friday afternoon. Picture: Reaction Unit SA Balram said Rusa received a call from eThekwini municipal workers at approximately 12.57pm reporting the discovery.