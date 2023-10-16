Women robbed twice after vehicle runs out of petrol in Chatsworth

Durban — Two women were allegedly robbed twice in the Chatsworth area when the vehicle they were travelling in ran out of petrol while the man they were travelling with went to buy fuel. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Bayview police are investigating after two women were reportedly robbed of their belongings on Silverglen Drive in Silverglen on Saturday.

“Reports indicate that a man and two women were driving when their vehicle ran out of petrol and got stuck on the side of the road. “The man went to buy fuel and while the two women remained, a man allegedly threw a stone and broke the glass on the driver’s door. The suspect allegedly grabbed one victim’s cellphone and fled,” Netshiunda said. “Reports further indicate that three more men came armed with screwdrivers and robbed the two women of their belongings.”

Netshiunda said the matter is still under investigation. Bayview police are investigating a case of common robbery after two women were reportedly robbed of their belongings in Silverglen on Saturday, October 14, 2023. Picture: PT Alarms PT Alarms spokesperson Dhevan Govindasamy issued a warning to community members to be on high alert when travelling near Bulbul Drive in the Silverglen area in Chatsworth after three young women were accosted and robbed when a boulder was flung at their vehicle bringing the car to a halt. Govindasamy said that the gang of marauding suspects pounced on the shocked vehicle occupants and stole their valuables, at knifepoint.

He said the PT Alarms Chatsworth ambassador and armed response officer responded to the scene and on arrival found three young women in distress. “The victims were traumatised and seated in the vehicle. The driver's side window was shattered with a big boulder lying on the front passenger seat,” Govindasamy said. It is alleged that after the boulder smashed through the window sending the victims into a panic, a ruthless robber swooped on the vehicle and grabbed the women’s cellphones before fleeing into the bush.

Thereafter another three suspects pounced on the victims and robbed them at knifepoint for the rest of their valuables. “A search was undertaken by the PT Alarms Chatsworth ambassador and PT Alarms response officers but no arrests were made,” Govindasamy said. Meanwhile, a warning has been issued on the Chatsworth Crime Group to community members that they should try to refrain from using the back road, Silverglen Drive towards Bulbul Drive because suspects are hiding in the bushes and throwing boulders at vehicles, causing them to go off the road, and then the occupants are being robbed. Two incidents were reported over the weekend.