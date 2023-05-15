Independent Online
Women urged to unite and stand against abuse and criminality

Durban — KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza urged women in KwaMashu to take a stand in nurturing and fortifying their families when she addressed the Methodist Church during Mother’s Day and International Day of Families on Sunday.

Khoza challenged women to move beyond dependency and foster an environment where innovative solutions are shared to confront the challenges of life. She said the Department of Social Development called for a united front of mothers to stand against ongoing abuse and neglect because they had a devastating impact on children. Khoza urged women to build trust with their children, fostering open communication and empowering them to seek help when needed.

“We must be candid about the issues we face as women, recognising our tremendous role in establishing solid foundations within our families. We must stand our ground and shield our children from the clutches of abuse, ensuring they are not lured into criminality by those seeking to dismantle our families through drugs. We should also fight the scourge of gender-based violence,” said Khoza.

“Let us become their advocates, assuring them that we will always be there to support them. The consequences of abuse on our children's lives are heart-wrenching. We must take an unwavering stance against any form of abuse, be it physical, emotional or sexual. By doing so, we not only shield our children but also send a resolute message to our communities that abuse will not be tolerated.”

Khoza urged women to reject the notion of their homes being breeding grounds for criminal activity. She called for collaboration with the government in combating abuse and sexual assault against women and children, stressing the need for vigilance at schools and the prompt reporting of suspected cases to the authorities.

Daily News

