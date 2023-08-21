Women warned against skin bleaching and its dire consequences

Durban — Women were warned about skin bleaching during a Women’s Month luncheon held on Saturday at The Octavia Boutique Hotel in Inanda, Durban. They were encouraged to love themselves the way they are and to stop using over-the-counter medication, but to instead visit a medical practitioner for appropriate treatment to avoid skin cancer.

The Dean of the School of Clinical Medicine and Head of the Dermatology Department at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Professor Ncoza Dlova, was one of the key speakers. Women were interested to hear more, and were shocked by certain things they did not think would have dire consequences. Dlova demonstrated with pictures how skin bleaching can have severe consequences. She said many women bleached their skin because they wanted to treat pigmentation, while others wanted to treat acne blemishes.

She said some women used creams to lighten their skin. “They feel like you are more attractive if you are lighter and stand a greater chance at getting married,” Dlova said. She said this ocurred among the Indian and African communities. Dlova told the women there was nothing wrong with a person who had darker skin – they were also beautiful.

Speaking about acne, Dlova said most over-the-counter products didn’t work. “You need to see a doctor and get prescribed medication,” she said. Dlova warned women against installing wigs with glue, as it could have dire consquences for their hairline and lead to depression. She also warned against hairstyles that pull hair.

CEO of Durban ICC Lindiwe Rakharebe pleaded with women to be more lenient with men and offer them support during the Women’s Month luncheon at The Octavia Boutique Hotel. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency (ANA) CEO of the Durban International Convention Centre, Lindiwe Rakharebe, encouraged women to inspire one another and make a difference in society. “Before you leave this earth, make sure you have made a difference in somebody else’s life,” she said. Rakharebe urged women to collaborate and work with each other. “Let us not see each other as competition. We have the power to shape the society that we live in,” she said.

Moreover, Rakharebe warned women who abused men. She said men were scared to report that they were being abused by their spouses. “We are born to give love. If you no longer love him, rather leave him, don’t kill him,” she said. Rakharebe said women must ignite the flames of ambition in the younger ones.