Workers angry at NGO for not ‘paying’ their salaries

Durban — The healthcare AMG workers who are performing circumcisions on male patients at KwaMashu Poly Clinic have asked the Department of Health to take away a tender given to Awandemagugu (AMG) (Pty) Ltd. The workers who were employed by Amandemagugu claim that they have not been paid for four months and that their contracts were terminated without any reason.

On Monday they took their letter of grievances to the eThekwini Department of Health district offices. While they were picketing outside, someone from the offices came to take two representatives to present their letter. The letter was signed by the department’s acting deputy director general Penny Msimango. In the letter, the workers said the non-governmental organisation (NGO), Awandemagugu had not paid their salaries during their employment and even after the termination of their contracts, they were not paid their salaries.

They demanded a reason why they were dismissed without any valid reason. They further claimed that a doctor who is alleged to be the head of this NGO has no respect for her employees. “She does not provide enough transportation for the kids/ clients, which results in overload or other clients being left uncircumcised. “Mobilisers end up paying (for) the transport from their pockets to assist clients. She does not pay enough money for the mobilisers, she used a fraudulent letter, she said it’s from a district that allows her to pay less money to mobilisers.”

Health workers picketing outside Mayville Health offices due to alleged non-payments over months: Tumi Pakkies/ African News Agency(ANA) When the former workers were picketing outside the offices they were carrying posters on which were written “Dr Hlengwa must fall”. The doctor is alleged to be the head of this NGO Gugu Mbatha, who said she worked as a hygienist, said they would call her once she is needed, but what confused her was that people doing the same job as she did were still employed. “I have not been paid for three months and we have also not received money for our overtime,” she said.

Mbatha said she is in debt as she would sometimes borrow money to go to work. “There are a lot of us at home and now we are struggling. I have to pay for my child’s school transport but I don't know where I am going to get the money,” explained Mbatha. Noxolo Mazibuko, who said she worked as a mobiliser, said this was the fourth month without receiving her salary. She said what made her unhappy was that whenever they had to get paid there was always an issue. “What is sad is that I borrowed money to go to work but I have not been paid and I have done my job,” she said.

When the NGO was contacted on Monday the person who answered the phone said they were busy and had no comment for the Daily News. The person did not want to confirm their name. The spokesperson for the Department of Health Ntokozo Maphisa said: "We can state categorically that according to our records, the department paid the NGO involved in this matter, and does not owe it any money. Yes, the Department did accept a petition submitted by the employees, and they we informed that the matter they are complaining about is between them and their employer. Nevertheless, as a critical stakeholder, we will meet with the head of the NGO to discuss, among others, the allegations of misuse of the department's name regarding the alleged non-payment, and to establish how the challenges raised by the workers will be resolved."