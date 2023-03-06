Durban — Fernando, the young loggerhead turtle, who was part of a large group of juvenile turtles, admitted to the uShaka Sea World rehabilitation programme in May, has been released into the big blue sea. The South African Association for Marine Biological Research (Saambr) released Fernando 10km off Durban on Thursday morning.

Saambr’s Ann Kunz said that Fernando was one of a large group of juvenile turtles admitted to the uShaka Sea World rehabilitation programme in May last year after spending time in rehab at Two Oceans Aquarium. “Unfortunately, Fernando was not released at the same time as his contemporaries as his weight and size were a concern. He had not gained weight at the same rate as the other turtles and weighed a mere 66g. His carapace measured 6.2cm,” Kunz said. She said that although they named him Fernando, he could in fact be Fernanda as with all turtles his age, we are unable to tell whether he is male or female.

“Fernando's recovery has seen many highs and many lows. The lows were devastating whilst the highs brought immense joy,” Kunz said. Saambr quarantine and Sea Turtle Rehabilitation lead aquarist Malini Pather said: “Fernando was our problem patient, one week he seemed better and the next week worse. He would often go off his food and become lethargic, unable to dive and disinterested in his surroundings. Then the next week he would perk up and eat everything on offer. Fernando was the first patient we checked on each morning and the last patient we checked on each night.” “Go well Fernando, we hope there are many wonderful adventures ahead of you and if you turn out to be a Fernanda, perhaps you will return to the shores of northern KZN to lay your eggs,” Kunz added.

Fernando had not gained weight at the same rate as the other turtles and weighed a mere 66g and his carapace measured 6.2cm however, he was recently released 10km from Durban. Picture: Don Hunter Meanwhile, in May 2022, Kunz said that it was another very busy year for the Turtle Rescue Network with already more than 140 little post-hatchling loggerhead turtles rescued after washing up on beaches along the southern and western cape coastline. She said they were thrilled to be able to lend a hand to their conservation partners and friends at the Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation, who asked them to assist with the final stage rehabilitation of 42 little sea turtles. Kunz said the turtles arrived in style and have settled into their new temporary care facility very well. The team continued with their health monitoring and checks to make sure they will be strong and ready for release back into the ocean.