Young woman in construction breaks boundaries

Durban – A young woman landscape technologist Nobuhle Simelane who received a recognition award at the Built Environment Recognition Awards says women should never stop fighting and breaking the barrier in the male-dominated construction industry. The 27-year-old landscape technologist received an award at the 1st annual Built Environment Recognition Awards. Simelane believes the key to success for young women in the male-dominated construction field is believing in themselves.

Simelane, from Pretoria was among the youngest award recipients under the South African Council for the Landscape Architectural Profession (SACLAP) acknowledged for their dedication at the award ceremony held at the Capital Zimbali Hotel, in Ballito. The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure employee said she prides herself for her hard work and the sacrifices she has made. “Receiving an award as the one of the youngest female in the entire South Africa who were recognised gave me goose bumps. This is still so surreal to me but it also gave me so much honour and pride that finally my hard work paid off,” said Simelane.

“I am also grateful to our president Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Sihle Zikalala amongst others for pursuing this initiative. Without their support, we would not be encouraged to fight to where we are now,” she said. Simelane studied at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology after the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure adopted her in 2014 for a bursary programme. She obtained a Diploma in Horticulture, and later did a B Tech in Project Management.

She is currently studying post-graduate Diploma in Project Management with Mancosa. She then registered as a candidate Landscape Technologist in January 2019 which enabled her to gain experience as a Professional Landscape Technologist in February 2023. “It’s not easy being a woman in any corporate environment, let alone construction. My advice to the female in construction is that they should keep fighting and break the barriers in this male dominated industry. “I believe that the presence and empowerment of women in the industry is to enhance the skills that are already there, which need to be equipped. I also strongly believe that women will contribute to change because they are visionaries,” said Simelane.

The event was hosted by the Construction Education and Training Authority (Ceta) and the Council for the Built Environment (CBE). Over 200 guests representing various Built Environment Professionals from public and private entities attended the awards. Other youngest registered professional who were awarded were Krishna Chetty, 25, (Engineering Council of South Africa), Ndumiso Jele,19, Lee Ann Smit, 25, Zamaqobo Gqiba, 25, and Barend Daniel van de Merwe, 25, (South African Council for the Architectural Profession), Angela Lehoka, 27, (South African Council for the Quantity Surveying Profession), Nyingwa Lutho, 22, (South African Council for the Property Valuers Profession) and Debbie – Lee Janse Van Rensburg, 24, (Environmental Assessment Practitioners Association of South Africa).