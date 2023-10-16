Zulu throne: King Misuzulu and Prince Simakade battle it out in court

Durban — The Zulu Royal family faction that recognises Prince Simakade as the “rightful heir” to the throne is being heard in the Pretoria High Court on Monday. The matter between King Misuzulu and Prince Simakade is under way in court. The Pretoria High Court is packed with the three Zulu royal factions.

The Simakade faction’s main argument is that the royal family – on May 14, 2021 when the late king Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s will was read – was not properly constituted since the people who attended were not the bona fide Zulu royal family members. The faction forged ahead with the court battle to set aside King Misuzulu’s recognition. WATCH: King Misuzulu's spokesperson Prince Africa of Onkweni Royal Palace arriving in Pretoria High Court under police escourt #Zuluroyalcase @DailyNewsSA pic.twitter.com/rgENf78Yc8 — Willem phungula (@PhungulaWillem) October 16, 2023 Prince Simakade's legal team led by advocate Allan Dobson argues that no one was allowed to speak except the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi at the royal family meeting on May 14, 2021. Prince Smakade’s legal team argues that 26 royal family members including the king’s children were excluded at the May 14, 2021 royal family meeting.

Prince Simakade’s legal team says that the identification process of the king was flawed and that Buthelezi did not open for nomination but just introduced “Prince Misuzulu” as the king and no one allowed was to speak or to object. WATCH: Prince Mbonisi Zulu's legal team argues that the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi had no right to chair royal family meetings and the meeting of 14 May 2021 took place is invalid. It is the same meeting that endorsed king Misuzulu as the king. #Zuluroyalcase @DailyNewsSA pic.twitter.com/lS2KpPhT3k — Willem phungula (@PhungulaWillem) October 16, 2023 Prince Mbonisi Zulu’s legal team led by Thabani Masuku SC argues that in the list of royal houses there is no KwaPhindangene residence which rules out the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi as the royal family who can play part in the kingship succession. Prince Mbonisi Zulu’s legal team argues that the late Buthelezi had no right to chair royal family meetings and the meeting of May 14, 2021, that took place is invalid. It is the same meeting that endorsed King Misuzulu as the king.

Prince Mbonisi Zulu’s legal team strongly argues that President Cyril Ramaphosa was wrong in issuing a recognition certificate to King Misuzulu while the Pietermaritzburg High Court’s decision that affirmed him as king was being appealed. Prince Mbonisi’s attorney Thabani Masuku SC says Judge Mjabuliseni Madondo was conflicted when he presided over King Misuzulu’s case with KwaKhangela Palace daughters in Pietermaritzburg High Court, therefore the decision was being appealed. WATCH: Prince Simphiwe Zulu giving update on the case during lunch break #Zuluroyalcase @DailyNewsSA pic.twitter.com/iiSWTBxZ2V — Willem phungula (@PhungulaWillem) October 16, 2023 Advocate Moerane Moerane SC is among the legal team that represents Ramaphosa.

The Pretoria High Court had to be adjourned for a few minutes for the legal teams to warn princes and princesses not to disrupt the proceedings. Senior Royal family members from King Misuzulu's camp listened attentively in Pretoria High Court. For videos and updates follow the proceedings on X (formerly Twitter) #Zuluroyalcase @DailyNewsSA Amabutho outside the High Court for the court challenge by Prince Simakade Zulu against his half-brother, King Misuzulu KaZwelithini, for the Zulu throne. Picture: Jacques Naude / African News Agency (ANA)