Zululand Municipality official languishes at home again as municipality appeals

Durban — The Zululand District Municipality Community Services director, Faith Kabo Nene, who was unfairly dismissed by the municipality, is languishing at home again after the municipality appealed the dismissal of its appeal. Nene's excitement of returning to work on Monday after six months at home was short lived when the municipality produced proof that it had petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal to appeal the Pietermaritzburg High Court's decision to dismiss its earlier appeal.

The official, who is from Vryheid in the north of KwaZulu-Natal, arrived at work under police escort on Monday fearing she might be physically barred from entering the municipal premises. She was not barred but was informed that the municipality was appealing the decision, therefore she remained expelled. She stayed in the premises waiting for proof of the petition to the Supreme Court of Appeals, which she eventually received and returned home. Speaking to the Daily News on Wednesday, Nene expressed her disappointment that the municipality was appealing the latest court order, saying she was excited to return to work. "I am disappointed at the latest development because I was looking forward to starting my job again. This has drained me financially and I was hoping to get paid on Monday to settle my spiralling debt," said Nene.

The municipality spokesperson, Zanele Mthethwa, said: “Petition to appeal has already been lodged in the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, therefore Ms Nene’s contract of employment remains terminated” Last month the Pietermaritzburg High Court ordered the municipality to reinstate Nene. The court also ordered the municipality to reimburse her salary from the month she was dismissed until the end of the last month. The court found that Nene qualified for the job and her dismissal was a breach of contract. Nene took the matter to court, challenging her dismissal on December 20 last year.

Nene was employed in August 2022 after the post was advertised by the municipality. After her employment, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) raised eyebrows by questioning her qualifications and experience. But the municipality defended her employment and produced her qualifications which included an Honours degree in education. When the municipality fired Nene, it cited the Cogta query as the reason, but failed to provide the court with the department’s findings on the appointment. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.