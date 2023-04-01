A fearless individual who defied the grotesque laws of institutionalised racism, Hamba kahle comrade Mosie

It was with grief and immense sadness that we heard of the passing away of iconic Struggle hero Moosa Moolla, 88, fondly known as Mosie. Many will remember his heroic stand during 1956, when he and 155 others were arrested for high treason.

Never in our history has one man done so much for so many on such a monumental scale. He will be remembered as a great freedom fighter. Let us all take inspiration from his vision and values and resolve to imbibe his ideals in our life. Across the landscape of South Africa, a multitude of people are mourning the passing away of Mosie, who was the epitome of care and compassion. The loss of Moolla is an irreparable loss to our nation. An inspiring health professional committed to the common good of humanity. A stalwart who, in his lifetime, pursued equality and equity.

Very few can match his perfectly aligned moral compass. He will be remembered as an extraordinary man, kind, compassionate and empathetic. His contribution during the struggle against apartheid is enshrined in our historical records. A fearless individual who defied the grotesque laws of institutionalised racism. It is this quality of all-embracing human warmth which stands out most prominent in his character.

File picture: Moosa Mosie Moolla As we grieve in memory of a truly unique person, it becomes clear that we are not alone in our feeling a deep sense of appreciation and gratitude for this incredible caregiver and a man of compassion, that we will never see again in our lifetime. Mosie leaves a void and an enormous gap in our lives, an intellectual tour de force, whose passing will impact the community for decades to come. His humble, genuine demeanour is a legacy we shall all remember. In our hour of extreme sorrow, we feel the tremendous loss of such an esteemed individual.

Africa can be proud of producing such an impeccable citizen, whose legacy will be remembered by generations to come. May Almighty Allah grant him Janat ul Firdous. Ameen. * Farouk Araie, Benoni. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.