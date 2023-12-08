Campaigns must be geared towards free, peaceful polls

BHEKI MTOLO A few days ago I addressed comrades from branches in Umlazi. In my address, I pointed out that we owe our greatest sacrifices borne by our forebears. Their heroic deeds shaped not only the African National Congress but our great South African nation, our beloved country.

Those of us who are leaders today must remain faithful to the ideals of our ancestors. In our daily conduct we should live to achieve our core principles and values: · Principles of selfless service to the people; · Honesty, commitment, loyalty to the principle, and hard work;

· Volunteerism in the true sense of it; · To be faithful to the people of South Africa; · Not only be free from corruption but actively fighting against corruption;

· A real commitment and practical steps taken to renew our movement; · End factionalism, unite not only our movement but the entire South African people; · A commitment to the fight for justice especially for the vulnerable;

· Living up to the principles of revolutionary morality and being conscious of our actions. We need to appreciate the fact that if we fail to renew the ANC, this will mark the demise of the movement and future generations will have nothing to inherit. We meet today when our country faces many serious challenges. We need honest and courageous men and women to face these challenges armed with nothing else by the ability to introduce new thinking.

It is often stated that “insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.” We therefore need to change and be courageous as we move forward. In everything we do, we must work collectively and in partnership with like-minded organisations. The main focus should be to put this province on a new trajectory of socio-economic development.

We must be innovative in our thinking and have the courage to break new frontiers. These are the characteristics of successful nations. This courage is the one that shall appreciate that without a thriving economy we shall not have a prosperous nation. This courage is about a full understanding that the government is not a provider of all solutions. It should be about full appreciation that global trade dynamics are constantly shifting and that continuous shift demands adaptation.

Once we know that, no country operates alone as a stand-alone island, the better shall we move towards modern adaptation both in policy and forming positive alliances. The advantage we have as a nation, is our advanced infrastructure, mineral resources, our great ocean economy and a complex, strong financial services sector. With all these opportunities there is no reason why our economy should not grow. For this, we must ask ourselves difficult questions and provide honest researched answers based on evidence. Yes, challenges are many, but we have made great progress. As we approach elections, we must remind our people of the greatest progress we have made.

The acknowledgement of our failures in some areas would become important. Yes in many areas we have provided water but to some, this water is not always available. This failure on our part must be acknowledged and sincerely apologise for it to our people. In many areas, we have built houses, tarred roads, and provided waste collection. At the same time, in some areas waste is not always collected, our people deserve sincere unreserved apologies from ourselves the leaders.

Comrades the ANC has great machinery, experience and massive infrastructure that all opposition parties combined don’t have. The truth is that the ANC will win elections, not because we are entitled to win elections, but because of our record and our hard work. We always humble ourselves before our people and we always own up to our failures and shortcomings. In the area of Umlazi for example, there are urgent matters that we must solve. We must reach every voter and solve their problems.

One of the major tests we must pass is to run a clean, free and fair election. Our campaign must not be dirty and scandalous but about providing solutions to our people. Even in areas where we are strong, we must ensure that our campaign is geared towards free and peaceful elections. We must never disturb other political parties, never destroy their campaigning material and don’t interfere with the voter’s right to choose.

This we must do because once we win, we don’t want elections to be challenged or disputed. Disputed elections delay the forming of a government and that affect services to our people. In everything we do, we must put the interests of our people first. Through our conduct and pronouncement, we must win the confidence of our people black and white. Let’s make everybody comfortable that if the ANC wins his/her future in South Africa is guaranteed.

Comrades, we must know that some sections of society don’t vote for us not because they don’t appreciate what we have done for our country. It’s simple because they don’t trust the ANC and that their future is guaranteed. Some of the reckless pronouncements that are outside party policy scare some of our voters, especially the minority groups. For example, Indians have been at the forefront of our struggle for freedom. In terms of our policies like BBBEE and Affirmative Action has benefited the Indian Community a lot.

But some reckless pronouncements by some amongst us which are totally outside ANC policy have distanced the support of the Indian community from our movement. It is only through the fight for the rights of the Palestinians that they now see the ANC as their true genuine ally for justice. Our pronouncements and daily conduct must assure and guarantee everyone that South Africa belongs to all who live in it. A South Africa that closes the gap of inequality. A South Africa that has zero racism of whatever kind or form.

A South Africa that will continue to fight against oppression wherever it manifests its ugly head and anywhere in the world. We need a South Africa that will have a striving economy. A South Africa that has no corruption and a South Africa that severely punishes corruption.

A South Africa that will deliver sustainable quality services to all our people. It is this kind of South Africa that our people want. Once the ANC promises this South Africa and is believable to deliver it, our people will vote for the ANC without any hesitation.

Let’s go out in our numbers and commit to our people that this is the kind of South Africa we shall build in the next five years. Amandla A Luta Continua God Bless South Africa

God Bless Africa God Bless the Palestinian people. Bheki Mtolo is the ANC KwaZulu-Natal secretary.