ANOLENE THANGAVELU PILLAY The art of being human is beautiful and imperfect. Our beauty, which we often overlook, can be appreciated only when we closely examine the depths of our well-being.

We begin to see the world and ourselves as a reflection of our true nature. We come across many apparent contradictions and many moments that the mind would call vastly imperfect. Everyone is not defined by situations but is shaped and moulded into understanding that the world is perfect, with all its imperfections. Imperfection, rather than faults, is seen as beautiful. Become interested in learning how to celebrate them. Embrace the mix of the qualities that make us intriguing. Life is worth living because struggles allow us to grow, learn, adapt and change. Let’s not dwell on our many flaws (imperfections). Acquire knowledge of the true essence of our existence. Forgive your imperfections as you face the struggles of complicated relations, a struggling economy, worldwide disasters and more. The planted ideas allow unwanted negative emotions to creep into our minds and surfaces feelings of hopelessness, fear and disappointment.

Atelophobia is the term for an obsessive fear of imperfection and being overly critical of oneself. People who have this condition steer clear of situations; they believe they won’t achieve success. Trying to achieve unrealistic or unattainable goals can lead to setbacks. Thoughts about imperfections are meant to be eliminated not explored. This results in anxiety, depression and a lack of self-esteem. Despite having positive aspects, individuals complain, find endless faults and are never satisfied. Understand that imperfection is not a mistake, but rather a marker of uniqueness and a badge of bravery. Confidence in yourself and the ability to accept yourself 100% are key to finding your place in this world. Getting rid of negative mentality can lead to acceptance of imperfections. By discovering our voice, we can discover our own identity instead of trying to imitate or follow someone else’s path, which seems logical. Life is not designed to constantly prove yourself or meet the demanding expectations of others. Proving your worth is a form of forgetting your value. Take back the power of your own life. Recognise that you are just you and not competing with anyone. View every setback from a different angle and with optimistic lenses. Allow yourself the freedom to be yourself, pursue and conquer your aspirations and finally become who you are.

Learn to embrace imperfection by being more creative, gaining insights through mistakes and overcoming fear and procrastination. Develop strategies to move past faults by altering your mindset, celebrating small wins, accepting failure and trusting in the process. Accepting the possibility of bumps in the road is the key to being perfectly imperfect. Never allow mistakes to stop you from going forward. Do this by taking lessons from imperfect situations. As humans, our lives are not always able to be planned the way we want. Imperfections in our lives can be used to shape our lives into perfection, a life that is not just a dream but also a reality. Being objective when making decisions is a better approach than basing them on subjective ideals of perfection. Many people are familiar with the Law of Attraction, but what most people don’t know is that the experiences and emotions we have stored in our chakras (energy points in our body) are sending out information to the universe, though we aren’t consciously aware of it. When theinformation is trapped in our chakra, we are constantly shaped by what we have stored.

Consult a practitioner to eliminate all stored events and blockages from your chakras. Our ability to achieve anything is dependent on our belief in manifesting our desires. Being willing to see faults and work through them is crucial for releasing all imperfections. Let go of the old energy and embrace a new life. The more you make decisions with intention, the more likely you are to improve and upgrade your life. Creating your perfect life becomes more powerful when you are more focused. Happiness can be achieved by seeking perfection in the imperfections of our lives. Imperfection is a natural part of the human condition. Human beings should continue to serve as a model for artificial intelligence development, for their dedication to perfection and all of their faults. To protect this garden of imperfection, let us establish the human right to be imperfect. The beauty of the perfection is in the imperfection, after all.