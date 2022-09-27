DA commends social workers’ actions in Nquthu, calls for justice to be served in alleged rapist pastor case

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal is in full support of social workers who recently picketed at the Nquthu District Court during a hearing involving a pastor who is suspected of raping 13 young boys and girls.

According to reports, the man has abandoned his application for bail.

It is our social workers who are at the very forefront of social ills in our country and province. Their disdain for this individual highlights the truly horrific nature of the crimes he is accused of.

The DA commends the actions of social workers and their demonstration calling for justice. We sincerely hope that the law will deal with this issue swiftly. In the event that the accused is found guilty, he must be dealt with harshly and with the contempt that he deserves.