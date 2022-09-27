Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
DA commends social workers’ actions in Nquthu, calls for justice to be served in alleged rapist pastor case

Social workers picketed outside the court as the pastor accused of raping 13 children appeared in court. Picture: Supplied

Published 25m ago

MMABATHO TEMBE

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal is in full support of social workers who recently picketed at the Nquthu District Court during a hearing involving a pastor who is suspected of raping 13 young boys and girls.

According to reports, the man has abandoned his application for bail.

It is our social workers who are at the very forefront of social ills in our country and province. Their disdain for this individual highlights the truly horrific nature of the crimes he is accused of.

The DA commends the actions of social workers and their demonstration calling for justice. We sincerely hope that the law will deal with this issue swiftly. In the event that the accused is found guilty, he must be dealt with harshly and with the contempt that he deserves.

The DA’s thoughts and prayers go out to these young children and their families during this extremely difficult time. Justice must be served as the first step toward healing.

Mmabatho Tembe is a member of the provincial legislature and DA KZN spokesperson on social development.

Daily News

