Forgiveness has abundant mental health benefits

ANOLENE THANGAVELU PILLAY Forgiveness requires an individual to delve deep within, and find ways in themselves to forgive.

Forgiving someone can be extremely difficult, yet keeps the mind sharp. Forgiveness is a medicine for the body and mind that uplifts the mood of optimism. Forgiveness is letting go of the anger and resentment that comes from feelings of outrage and grief. Holding on to wrongful acts affects our cardiovascular system, brain and immune health. Increasing evidence suggests that forgiveness reduces the risk of heart attack, leads to healthier relationships, and reduces anxiety, stress and hostility, improving cholesterol levels and sleep. These insights presented in this article suggest that forgiveness brings great benefits that improve mental health. However, money is not the decisive factor to achieve good mental health. The World Health Organization (WHO) recognises that prevention and promotion help reduce the global burden of mental illness. The WHO notes that improving mental health through awareness and active participation of all has the greatest impact on health. Emphasis is placed on the role and responsibility of all in promoting mental health. Globally, this encourages the participation of people, which proves to be the best way to improve the health of everyone.

Does forgiveness heal trauma? Forgiveness allows us to rise above hurt emotions instead of being trapped in the past. Used as a form of therapy if you have suffered a minor or major grievance. Learning to forgive those who harm you can help people recover from psychological trauma. For some, forgiveness can be a psychological and a spiritual journey. Yet, many people will not forgive, they believe the person who hurt them cannot and will not change. This is a question of trust, not a question of forgiveness. How does forgiveness rewire your brain? With a higher level of understanding, you are open to new insights. The act of forgiveness brings psychological changes in the brain. Neural networks which control emotions and pain aspects are dialled down by forgiveness. It becomes easier to let go of the harmful factors that cause undue burden. Practising forgiveness results in greater life satisfaction as well as social support with higher positive emotions. How does forgiveness affect our well-being? Holding a grudge affects your cardiovascular system. Forgiveness helps your muscles to relax and feel less anxious and less stressed, and with more energy your immune system strengthens. Having harmful emotions is related to a higher risk of heart disease and worse outcomes for those already affected.

How can the brain heal mental health problems? Forgiveness influences mental health by cutting down on ruminating thoughts. Ruminating thoughts imply having constant or repetitive thoughts about past events. As we forgive, we get some degree of closure on this incident, and this closure relieves rumination. Repetitive thinking results in obsessive-compulsive disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression. Depression causes physical pain such as stomach pain or migraines. Forgiveness reduces the risk of health problems and their toxicity. A relaxed state of mind such as sleep is a critical factor to support good health. How do you reach a place of forgiveness, be mindful, be fearful, or frustrated? Try to understand these emotions, letting go of anger and resentment drives you to be healthier. Organise your thinking, and learn strategies to repair those hurtful emotions. Stop replaying hurtful events in your mind. Recheck, think about what your thoughts are trying to tell you. How do you disconnect from the pain through forgiveness? Be committed to working on changes to hurtful behaviour. Make amends by meeting the wrongdoers halfway, forgiving with conditions and letting go of expectations. How can forgiveness benefit you? Forgiveness frees the soul and helps free you from the control of harmful people. Being in control helps you learn how to choose to offer compassion and empathy to the person who hurt you. Recovering a piece of yourself you believed was taken. With consistent practice, forgiveness reflects the ability for learning. Apply a thought filled with wisdom and heartfelt encouragement to relieve the burden of holding on to anger or resentment.

Forgiveness does not mean excusing what has happened. Acknowledge the hurt emotions, confront and let go of the pain to regain your life. This guides you on a path that provides clarity and peace of mind. Of course, this is a lot easier said than done. Even if many hurtful and unfair questions are raised against you, choose to take hold of what you can control and let go of what you cannot control. Find a way that suits you best to break away from those hurtful emotions. After all, forgiveness is a personal choice.