Holding leaders accountable is as vital as voting

HONEY MAMABOLO On April 27, we marked 30 years of our country’s transition from the apartheid regime to a new era of constitutional democracy.

It was on that day that I, along with countless other South Africans, cast my vote for the very first time at the age of 18. The memories of that day and the excitement of participating in shaping the future of our country have stayed with me throughout the years. The work started is not complete, many challenges still to overcome. I was just a month and a day shy of turning 19, making me eligible to vote for the first time in my life in terms of my legal age and also my race as a young black woman. I vividly remember the snaking queues at Lebowakgomo High School, where I was an election volunteer and later cast my vote, surrounded by a sense of hope and anticipation for the future of our country. For me, the dawn of democracy, brought with it an opportunity to study at the previously Afrikaans-only University of Pretoria, where I pursued a degree in Chemical Engineering. It was a challenging journey, but I was determined to succeed and make a difference in a field that was not traditionally dominated by women, let alone black women. After years of hard work and dedication, I graduated as one of three first black female chemical engineers from the institution in year 2000.

As the country prepares for the elections on May 29, I am reminded of the journey that has brought me to this point – from that young, hopeful voter in 1994 to the experienced business leader and empowered citizen I am today. Honey Mamabolo is a Devoted Citizen, a business leader and the convener of Change Makers Connect. Picture: Supplied So, on May 29, a day after my 49th birthday, I will not only be voting but I will also be volunteering as an election observer at one of the polling stations. This decision is the result of a personal journey of reflection on what it truly means to be an active citizen and patriot in a young democracy such as ours. As a parent to two young adults who have registered to vote, I am proud to see them approaching the upcoming elections not based on identity politics as most of us did back in 1994, but rather on the value propositions and policies put forward by the various political parties.

It is heartening to see the next generation engaging with the democratic process in a way that goes beyond mere symbolism, but truly reflects an understanding of the power and responsibility that comes with being a voting citizen in a democratic society. As the Devoted Citizen Movement, an NGO which advocates for positive change in all areas of our society, we are urging fellow South Africans to play an active role in public affairs. Why should South Africans vote?

South Africans should vote because it is not only a right, but also a responsibility that comes with living in a democratic society. Voting is a means of expressing our voices, values, and priorities, and is crucial in shaping the kind of society we want to live in. However, voting is just one part of the democratic process. Holding those we have voted for accountable, is equally important in ensuring that our elected representatives serve the interests of the people and govern in a transparent and responsible manner. Some of the ways we can hold our leaders accountable is by:

Staying informed: It is essential to stay informed about the issues that affect our communities and the country as a whole. Staying engaged: Reach out to your elected representatives to voice your concerns, ask questions, contribute solutions and hold them accountable for their actions. Link up with others who are making a difference too. Monitoring performance: Keep track of the promises made by politicians during their campaigns and hold them to account for delivering on those promises once in office. Use your right to petition, to ask questions, to participate in ward meetings or in public participation platforms. Nothing about you without you.