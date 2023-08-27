It is only through a collective effort that we can bring about the change we so desperately need

Electing a new government can often lead to high hopes and expectations for immediate change. However, history has shown us that the reality is different. A change of leadership is only the beginning of a long and complicated process, which requires patience, perseverance and, above all, hard work. We cannot simply expect that a new government will magically solve all our problems. The issues we face as a society are deeply rooted and require more than just a change of leadership to fix.

The problems we see in our government institutions, for instance, are not solely the result of ineffective leadership, but are also a product of cultural and systemic issues that need to be addressed. Take, for example, the issue of disruptive labour unions. The unions have long existed in our country, and are not something that a new government can simply do away with overnight. Similarly, the challenge of lazy teachers and a lack of commitment to their profession cannot be solved by simply changing the government. The issues are directly linked to a lack of accountability and a culture of entitlement that has been deeply ingrained in many institutions.

It is clear that electing a new government is only the beginning of a much larger fight. One that requires an overhaul of the work ethic and commitment to excellence across all sectors of society. We cannot expect politicians to fix these issues without taking responsibility for our own actions. Each of us has a role to play in shaping our society and building a culture of commitment, excellence and accountability. In conclusion, electing a new government is an important step towards change, but it is not a panacea.

We need to be realistic about what change really means, and identify the systemic issues that are at the root of our problems. Most importantly, we need to take responsibility for our own contribution towards changing the cultural norms and work ethic that are holding us back as a country. It is only through a collective effort that we can bring about the change we so desperately need. * Visvin Reddy, ADeC Leader. ** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.