OPINION - As a faithful and staunch DA voter, I am disgusted by the lack of representation of Indians and coloureds on its provincial and national election lists. The DA has ignored the overdue need for transformation. The figures speak for themselves.

On the DA’s national list, Indians account for two out of the first 50 candidates, two out of the first 10 on the KZN provincial to national list, and six Indians appear among the first 30 on the provincial list.

This exclusion of Indians is disgusting and shocking and betrays gross prejudice. It is an insult, considering the DA’s constituencies - arguably two of their largest voting bases are the formerly Indian and densely populated townships of Phoenix and Chatsworth.

The DA does not fail to make its presence felt in civic bodies and CPF forums within these areas, and is quick to bring to the fore the manner in which the ANC has failed minority groupings.

Yet the DA does nothing for Indians. Crime and land grabs in previously Indian areas are spiralling out of control. In addition, the DA has failed to charge Julius Malema for his racist rants against Indians.

We are voting to uphold white privilege. DA parliamentarians are 90% white men. They are reminiscent of the values of a bygone era, and are there to continue to uphold white values, traditions and beliefs.

Coming in at No 19 on the national list is an unknown gent by the name of M Chetty. If he, by means of luck, makes it to Parliament, what issues from the Indian community would he take up, given that he is largely unknown on the ground?

The other Indians on the DA list are lucky opportunists, largely unknown by the community - save for a medical doctor, who now and then writes to newspapers.

I am extremely saddened and baffled. Saddened over my wrong thinking that the DA was the party for minority groupings and baffled as to which party to vote for.

Feroza Patel Morningside

Daily News