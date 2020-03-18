LETTER: Coronavirus outbreak is a double whammy for SA economy

OPINION - The coronavirus (Covid-19) has virtually put the world on lockdown while the death toll continues to rise. Italy has virtually succumbed to the virus and has the highest death toll outside of China. Here, at home, we are in a serious situation. With our economy on its last legs, the virus will wipe out whatever economic growth we had hoped for. The 0.67% growth forecast for 2020 will be gone. We are in a technical recession already. Whatever GDP growth was anticipated from tourism will also fall away. The Western Cape can forget its tourism targets, and sadly, its effect will be felt by thousands of employees in the hospitality industry. The Chinese appetite for our mineral resources will decrease as their factories continue to remain shut.

As South Africans, we suffer a double whammy: the coronavirus and our long suffering through load shedding.

Small businesses are now on their knees with this new threat.

Only time will tell if our public health system will cope.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, is making the right noises and seems to be on top of the situation. The constant worry is the elderly and the frail who are the most vulnerable to this virus.

We must stay vigilant and follow through on all the rules of hygiene and adhere to the new regulations announced by the government.

In time, we will beat this deadly virus.

Paks Pakiriy Durban North

Daily News

