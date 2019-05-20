Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA) ANAPIX

OPINION - The DA needs to focus on building the party in communities if it hopes to increase its support. It has to reinvent itself as a people's movement, not a vehicle to be used by aspirant members to become councillors and MPs. The party must grow and develop its leadership through its own structures, or run the risk of being relegated to a minority party.

The concept of “official opposition” cannot be celebrated. To be a respected and credible opposition party you need more than 40% of the vote. It is concerning that a party with less than 25% electoral support celebrates its opposition status.

My view is that the DA has made very little inroads among black voters. It relied on the increased support of Indian voters while losing its white voters to the FF+ and Cyril Ramaphosa. The party can reverse this trend if it reinvents itself and sheds the image of being a party rooted in apartheid, or one that protects white interests.

The DA is not an alternative to the majority of voters. In the next election the EFF will replace it as the official opposition with an increased support base.

I like the idea of moving away from race-based politics and embracing One SA for all. This is an ideal that must be supported by all South Africans. and so far. the only party in the top three that champions this cause is the DA. But it must be done for the right reasons, not to use black African, coloured and Indian votes to protect the interests of a privileged minority.

I will be looking at the DA’s benches in Parliament, which will give us the best indicator yet of whether this party is on its way to becoming the government, or being relegated to a small, irrelevant minority party.

VISVIN REDDY Durban

Daily News